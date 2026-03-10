Lameece Issaq's A GOOD DAY TO ME NOT TO YOU is Coming to Arena Stage

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arena Stage has revealed the cast and creative team for A Good Day to Me Not to You. Written by Drama Desk Award-winning actor Lameece Issaq (The Public Theater’s Stuff Happens) and directed by two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans (Signature Theatre’s Oratorio for Living Things). A Good Day to Me Not to You will run March 27 – May 3, 2026, in Arena’s Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle.

A Good Day to Me Not to You centers the unpredictable, topsy-turvy life of a 40-something dental lab tech whose life detonates when she gets fired and is forced to move into a rooming house headed by nuns. Amidst fending off her unhinged and sometimes deranged cohabitants, she wrestles with her unfulfilled path to motherhood and the lingering grief of her younger sister’s untimely death. Wildly candid and darkly comic, A Good Day to Me Not to You is about chasing dreams, dodging disasters, and surviving whatever the world throws your way. The play’s world premiere was produced by Waterwell in 2023, directed by Evans and starring Issaq. The Arena staging of the Waterwell production will be led by Constance Zaytoun (Hulu’s Saint X) as the Narrator, with Leila Buck (Mosaic Theater’s Hkeelee) serving as understudy.