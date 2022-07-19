King Center Announces FRANKIE VALLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS GREATEST HITS February 2023

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced the new show coming to the Space Coast!

A Special Evening with The Original Jersey Boy, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Greatest Hits will be at King Center on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7 PM. This event will be performing live on the L3HARRIS Technologies Theatre Main Stage. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 22nd.

Sunday, February 26, 2023

A Special Evening with The Original Jersey Boy: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles. With unforgettable tunes like "Sherry," "Walk Like A Man," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Rag Doll," "December '63 - Oh What A Night," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and of course, "Grease. "His songs have been omnipresent in other iconic movies such as The Deer Hunter, Dirty Dancing, Mrs. Doubtfire, Conspiracy Theory and The Wanderers. As many as 200 artists have done cover versions of Frankie's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," from Nancy Wilson's jazz treatment to Lauryn Hill's hip-hop makeover.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have sold over 100 million records worldwide. They continue to tour throughout the U.S. and abroad to packed houses receiving nightly standing ovations from thrilled fans of multiple generations. The man himself shows no signs of slowing down. As his character says at the end of Jersey Boys: "Like that bunny on TV with the battery, I just keep going and going and going." For as long as he wants to sing, people will want to listen.

Tickets for both events go on sale this Friday, July 22 at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219. For more information visit KingCenter.com.