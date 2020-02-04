Kennedy Center Has Announced HAMILTON On Sale Dates

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced today that single tickets for the Washington, D.C. return engagement of Hamilton will go on sale to Kennedy Center Members on Monday, March 2 at 10 a.m. and to the public on Monday, March 9 at 10 a.m. online at www.kennedy-center.org, in person at the Kennedy Center box office, or by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324. Tickets will be available for performances June 16-September 20, 2020.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. There will be forty (40) $10 orchestra seats offered for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Producer Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all online purchases for the Kennedy Center engagement should be made through www.kennedy-center.org."

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. In December 2018, the co-creators of Hamilton received a unique Kennedy Center Honors as trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category.

The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award®-winning Best Musical In the Heights.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy® for Best Musical Theatre Album.

