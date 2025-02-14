Josu De Solaun Will Perform Free Recital at St. Ann Church Near American University

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Famed Spanish pianist Josu De Solaun will perform a free recital on Sunday, February, 16 at 3pm at the St. Ann Catholic Church in Washington. De Solaun will play selected works of Robert Schumann and Sergei Prokofiev. The church is at 4001 Yuma St. NW one block south of the Tenleytown Metro Station. For more information call 202-966-6288 or visit www.stanndc.org/music

Josu De Solaun has twice been awarded the prestigious International Classical Music Awards (ICMA): in 2021 in the chamber music category and in 2023 as best soloist. In the 2023 edition, the ICMA jury, made up by 21 directors of the most important and prestigious classical music media (magazines and radio stations) in Europe, expressed the following about him “Josu de Solaun is one of the most impressive discoveries of the past decade. He is not only a technically impressive pianist, but his interpretive imagination also knows no bounds.”

The program will include works by Robert Schumann; Sonata in F sharp minor Op.11, Introduzione : Un poco adagio ∼ Allegro vivace, Aria: Senza passione, ma espressivo, Scherzo: Allegrissimo ∼ Intermezzo: Lento, Alla burla, ma pomposo, Finale: Allegro un poco maestos. He will also play music composed by Sergei Prokofiev; Sonata No.8 in B flat Major Op.84, ,Andante dolce, Andante sognando, Vivace.

He is a piano professor at the Escuela Superior Musical Arts Madrid (MAM), a private conservatory in Madrid where he trains a small group of selected students and develops his intense pedagogical vocation. Josu is also a poet, and in 2021, his poetry collection Las Grietas was published by Edictoralia, with a foreword by Spanish Poet Laureate Álvaro Valverde.

