Jonathan Spector’s EUREKA DAY to be Presented at Theater J

Theater J will present Jonathan Spector’s Tony Award-winning Eureka Day. Fresh off of Broadway, Eureka Day will run from March 11 to April 5, 2026. The multi-award winning Spector returns to Theater J (where he once held an internship) after his sold-out 2024 hit This Much I Know.

The Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, is a bastion of progressive ideals: representation, acceptance, and social justice. In weekly meetings, Eureka Day’s five board members develop and update policy to preserve this culture of inclusivity, reaching decisions only by consensus. But when a mumps outbreak threatens the Eureka community, facts become subjective and every solution divisive, leaving the school’s leadership to confront the central question of our time: How do you build consensus when no one can agree on the truth? Winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival, Eureka Day will make its timely and triumphant return to the nation's capital at Theater J in a new production directed by Artistic Director Hayley Finn.

Eureka Day was originally planned to run at the Kennedy Center, but was cancelled after the takeover of the institution by President Donald Trump. Upon the cancellation, Spector told Deadline, “I think it would have been really difficult to be there because once Trump has appointed himself king of the Kennedy Center and they’ve fired a lot of people and pushed out a lot of artists for political reasons, I don’t know if it’s possible to be there and not on some level sort of be complicit in all that.” Theater J was more than happy to step in to become the home of Eureka Day’s DC run.

“I am thrilled to be bringing Jonathan Spector’s sharp, funny, and extremely timely play to Theater J this season,” says Finn. “Jonathan is a brilliant playwright, and Eureka Day is emblematic of his theatrical genius. I’m delighted to bring the play to life with DC luminary actors and designers.”

The cast of Eureka Day includes Susan Rome (Suzanne), Eric Hissom (Don), Renee Wilson (Carina), Lilli Hokama (Meiko) and Jonathan Feuer (Eli). The role of Winter will be filled soon.