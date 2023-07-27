Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe & More

The Jonas Brothers take THE TOUR global, adding a massive 27 shows across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The new leg marks their first time performing in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich, and Norway. The band also revealed a colossal extension in North America to their most ambitious outing with 26 new shows, bringing their biggest tour ever to 90 shows across 20 countries.

Produced by Live Nation, THE TOUR kicks off with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium on 12th & 13th August. The band will perform five albums every night full of hits from their entire catalog in 86 cities throughout the globe, such as Paris, Milan, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, Sydney, Auckland, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more.

NORTH AMERICA Jonas Brothers TICKETS

Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets. The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly. Fans can register now through Monday 31st July at 10pm ET for the Verified Fan presale HERE. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Thursday 3rd August. More information on Verified Fan can be found HERE. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general on sale beginning on Friday 4th August at 10am local at jonasbrothers.com.

EUROPE Jonas Brothers TICKETS

Tickets will be available starting with local presales beginning on Wednesday 2nd August. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday 4th August at 10am local time at jonasbrothers.com & LiveNation.co.uk

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND Jonas Brothers TICKETS

Tickets will be available starting with local presales beginning on Friday 4th August. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Tuesday 8th August at 1pm local time at jonasbrothers.com.

Jonas Brothers ‘THE TOUR’ 2023 DATES

Sat 12 Aug– Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Sun 13 Aug – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Tue 15 Aug – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed 16 Aug – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu 17 Aug – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat 19 Aug – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue 22 Aug — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu 24 Aug – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri 25 Aug – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

Sun 27 Aug – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed 30 Aug – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri 01 Sep – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Sun 03 Sep – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed 06 Sep – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri 08 Sep – Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat 09 Sep – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Mon 11 Sep – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu 14 Sep– Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat 16 Sep – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon 18 Sep – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu 21 Sep – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri 22 Sep – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat 23 Sep – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon 25 Sep – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue 26 Sep – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu 28 Sep – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat 30 Sep – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun 01 Oct – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue 03 Oct – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu 05 Oct – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat 07 Oct – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon 09 Oct – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue 10 Oct – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu 12 Oct – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri 13 Oct – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat 14 Oct – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon 16 Oct – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed 18 Oct – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – NEW SHOW

Fri 20 Oct – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun 22 Oct – Austin, TX – Moody Center – NEW SHOW

Mon 23 Oct – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – NEW SHOW

Fri 27 Oct – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat 28 Oct – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun 29 Oct – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center – NEW SHOW

Thu 02 Nov – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center – NEW SHOW

Sat 04 Nov – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center – NEW SHOW

Sun 05 Nov – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena – NEW SHOW

Tue 07 Nov – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena – NEW SHOW

Thu 09 Nov – Portland, OR – Moda Center – NEW SHOW

Fri 10 Nov – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat 11 Nov – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena – NEW SHOW^

Tue 14 Nov – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place – NEW SHOW^

Thu 16 Nov – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre – NEW SHOW^

Fri 17 Nov – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center – NEW SHOW

Sun 19 Nov – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW

Mon 20 Nov – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW

Tue 21 Nov – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – NEW SHOW

Mon 27 Nov – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – NEW SHOW

Wed 29 Nov – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre – NEW SHOW^

Fri 01 Dec – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – NEW SHOW^

Sat 02 Dec – Albany, NY – MVP Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun 03 Dec – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – NEW SHOW

Wed 06 Dec – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – NEW SHOW

Sat 09 Dec – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – NEW SHOW

Tue 27 Feb – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena – NEW SHOW

Fri 01 Mar – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat 02 Mar – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW SHOW

Tue 05 Mar – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – NEW SHOW

Fri 08 Mar – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat 09 Mar – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat 18 May – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum – NEW SHOW

Mon 20 May – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – NEW SHOW

Tue 21 May – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena – NEW SHOW

Wed 22 May – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat 25 May – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi – NEW SHOW

Mon 27 May – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena – NEW SHOW

Tue 28 May – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum – NEW SHOW

Thu 30 May – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat 01 Jun – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle – NEW SHOW

Sun 02 Jun – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena – NEW SHOW

Mon 03 Jun – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle – NEW SHOW

Tue 04 Jun – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion – NEW SHOW

Fri 07 Jun – Paris, France – Accor Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat 08 Jun – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis – NEW SHOW

Mon 10 Jun – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – NEW SHOW

Wed 12 Jun – London, United Kingdom – The O2 – NEW SHOW

Sat 15 Jun – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun 16 Jun – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro – NEW SHOW

Mon 17 Jun – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live – NEW SHOW

Wed 19 Jun – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena – NEW SHOW

Thu 20 Jun – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena – NEW SHOW



VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium reserved tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed Jonas Brothers VIP gift items & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com for North America and vipnation.eu for Europe.

About Jonas Brothers

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams.

Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins.

It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.”

Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the “biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release” and housed the Double-Platinum “Only Human” and Platinum “Cool.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues.

Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.”

In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they're kicking off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium on August 12th and 13th. “The Tour” will include stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band's biggest and most extensive tour to date.