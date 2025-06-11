Interview: Theatre Life with Gregory Perri

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gregory Perri

Today’s subject Gregory Perri is currently living his theatre life onstage at Round House Theatre as one half of the two member cast of King James. The production runs through June 22nd.

This is not Gregory’s first association playing his character of Matt. He previously understudied the role off-Broadway at MTC and just played the role at TheaterWorks Hartford.

The last time he performed in DC was at Arena Stage in Smart People.

Other select stage credits include The Whipping Man at Syracuse Stage, Macbeth and The Comedy of Errors at Shakespeare on the Sound, Idea of Me at Cherry Lane Theatre, and A Loss of Roses at Peccadillo Theater Company.

You might have also seen him on the small screen in New Amsterdam or The Good Wife, or on the big screen in The Wolf of Wall Street, or Not Fade Away.

In King James, Gregory is sharing the stage with Blake Morris and believe me, the chemistry they have with one another makes for a heartwarming and moving production.

I highly urge you to grab some tickets to this show. It is the perfect escape from everything that’s happening around here now.

Gregory Perri is a multi- talented artist that is truly living his theatre life to the absolute fullest and that my fellow readers is a slam dunk (show reference) for all.

Was there a particular production you saw as a child that convinced you to become a performer?

Believe it or not, I have a distinct memory of watching a magician in a theater and being pretty amazed. I was very young, but at some point, he asked for volunteers, and I was pulled up on stage. Something about being up there in front of all those people was very formative. I liked it.

Where did you receive your training?

I received my BA in both theater and history at Binghamton University. Then I received my MFA in acting from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University.

The cast page from the program of the 2006

Shakespeare on the Sound proudction of Macbeth.

Photo courtesy of the company's Associate Artistic Director Nicholas Urda.

What was your first professional job as a performer?

I did a production of Macbeth at a theater called Shakespeare on the Sound in Rowayton, CT. It was an outdoor production in a park overlooking the water. The sun set right before the second act every night, which was pretty amazing.

Gregory Perri in Round House Theatre's production of King James.

Photo by Margot Schulman Photography.

How do you best describe your character in King James?

Matt is opinionated, passionate and unfiltered…sometimes to a fault. He absolutely lives for basketball. Being a fan is part of his identity. Whatever struggles he has, disappointments, broken ambitions… he’s got the Cavs. I think Shawn understands all this. Matt relates to him and respects him. He’s like the brother he never had.

L-R Gregory Perri and Blake Morris in

Round House Theatre's production of King James.

Photo by Margot Schulman Photography.

As this is not your first time working on a production of King James, what is it about the script that keeps you coming back?

I love basketball and I love acting, so to combine those two things in an amazing play by a writer, the caliber of Rajiv Joseph is truly a gift every night.

Your credits include working in theatre, TV, and film. Do you enjoy working in one of these mediums more than the other?

I love them all. I always say it’s not always about the medium, but the quality of the story you are telling. There are films, TV shows, and plays all which have moved me completely. I enjoy the subtle differences and challenges of acting in each.

After King James finishes its run, what is next for you workwise in 2025 and into 2026?

I have one more King James we are doing at Barrington Stage Company in August. I teach acting as a part-time lecturer in a few colleges as well. I’ll continue that beginning this fall and see what’s next on the horizon after that!

Special thanks to Round House Theatre's Director of Marketing & Communications Hannah Grove-DeJarnett and brand new PR and Partnerhip Manager Amy "Queenie" Killion for their assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

Comments