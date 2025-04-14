Interview: SISTER ACT: BEHIND THE HABIT with Nia Savoy-Dock

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nia Savoy-Dock

Today Broadway World begins a week long series of interviews with some of the artists that are bringing Ford’s Theatre’s production of Sister Act to life. Through five interviews, you will be introduced to three performers, the Musical Director, and the Production Stage Manager. I hope these artists give you a sense of what it is like being a part of a production both on and off stage. Please enjoy Sister Act: Behind The Habit.

We begin today with the actress that carries Sister Act in the lead role. Nia Savoy-Dock plays Deloris Van Cartier which Whoopi Goldberg made famous in the Sister Act movies.

Nia is a Ford’s Theatre Associate Artist and has previously performed there in Little Shop of Horrors, and SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! Area credits include The Color Purple at Signature Theare, Day of Absence at Theatre Alliance, Aida, and Mysticism and Music at Constellation Theatre Company, and Grease, and Mamma Mia! at Toby’s Dinner Theatre.

Other regional credits include the Ocala Civic Theatre productions of Crowns and StageCenter’s Ragtime.

Nia is the recipient of the first American Pops NextGen: Finding the Voice of Tomorrow, The Great American Songbook Academy Inspiration Award.

In Sister Act, Nia Savoy-Dock grabs you with her performance from her first entrance and holds you throughout the show with her dynamic voice and overall performance.

“Raise Your Voice” and see for yourself now through May 17th at Ford’s Theatre.

Was there a particular show you saw as a child that made you say, “Hey I can do that!”?

Yes! The first show I saw as a child was a touring company of Memphis in Shreveport, Louisiana at the Strand Theatre. I had already started doing community theatre and knew I loved performing but never even imagined it could be a career path for me. After seeing Memphis, I vividly remember asking my mom if the actors did this as their jobs, when she said “yes”, I said “I will do this too!”

Where did you receive your training?

Before college I studied with many acting, vocal, and dance coaches in Louisiana. Then, I studied at Howard University and received my Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre. I had an amazing time there and truly believe the foundation that was laid by all of my professors and colleagues at Howard is the reason I am the artist and human I am today.

What was your first professional job as a performer?

My first professional job was at Toby’s Dinner Theatre in Mamma Mia!.

Nia Savoy-Dock at center and the company of Ford's Theatre's production

of Sister Act. Photo by Scott Suchman.

Can you please tell us something about the character you play in Sister Act?

Deloris Van Cartier is such a fun character to play because she is bigger than life, bold and a sassy DREAMER! In the musical, Deloris is a nightclub singer who, after witnessing her boyfriend murder someone, is placed in witness protection. The solution? She’s sent to a convent to hide out, where she assumes the role of the choir director.

Were you familiar with the Sister Act movies before beginning work on the musical at Ford’s Theatre?

Oh, absolutely! I grew up watching both movies of Sister Act and Sister Act 2. I love Whoopi Goldberg and knew all the songs from both movies like the back of my hand.

Nia Savoy-Dock at center and the nun ensemble in Ford's Theatre's production

of Sister Act. Photo by Scott Suchman.

Why do you think Sister Act energizes it’s audiences with every performance?

I definitely believe it is what we need at this moment! It’s a way to escape into this beautiful story -about letting love and friendship be the glue to our differences. And even in the midst of all the differences we may have, we all have much more in common than we think as humans. It is such a heart-jerker that I think anyone with a heart would be energized by it!

L-R Nia Savoy-Dock, Kaiyla Gross, and Kanysha Williams in the 2024

Ford's Theatre production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Photo by Scott Suchman.

This is your third time working at Ford’s Theatre. Can you please tell us what you most enjoy about working in this historic venue?

The staff! Ford’s Theatre feels like home because of the amazing people that work here- it truly feels like I’m coming to work everyday with my family.

After Sister Act closes in mid-May, what does the rest of 2025 and into 2026 hold in store for you workwise?

My next project will be at Imagination Stage, which I am very excited about because it will be my first time performing in a children's theatre! As a fairly new mom, I’m very excited about performing a story that I read to my daughter all the time!

Special thanks to Ford's Theatre's Associate Director of Communications and Marketing Sam Zein for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Sister Act Logo designed by Gary Erskine.

Series graphic designed by JJ Kacynski.

