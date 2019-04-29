Freestyle Love Supreme Will Come to the Kennedy Center

Apr. 29, 2019  

Freestyle Love Supreme Will Come to the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center just announced improvised Hip Hop musical ride, Freestyle Love Supreme (July 16-21), as a new addition to the 2018-2019 comedy season. For nine performances only, Freestyle Love Supreme makes its first D.C. appearance following its sold out Off-Broadway run this winter. Conceived by Anthony Veneziale and co-created by Hamilton's Thomas Kail (Director, Co-Producer) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Co-Producer), Freestyle Love Supreme takes cues from the audience to deliver unique, improvisatory-Hip Hop musical experiences. Freestyle Love Supreme is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and John Steingart, and Jill Furman. Previous guest performers in Freestyle Love Supreme include Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, and Daveed Diggs.

Tickets for Freestyle Love Supreme will be available starting Tuesday, April 30 for Kennedy Center members and on Friday, May 3 to the public.

For more information, please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

For more information, please visit kennedy-center.org.



