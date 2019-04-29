Freestyle Love Supreme Will Come to the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center just announced improvised Hip Hop musical ride, Freestyle Love Supreme (July 16-21), as a new addition to the 2018-2019 comedy season. For nine performances only, Freestyle Love Supreme makes its first D.C. appearance following its sold out Off-Broadway run this winter. Conceived by Anthony Veneziale and co-created by Hamilton's Thomas Kail (Director, Co-Producer) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Co-Producer), Freestyle Love Supreme takes cues from the audience to deliver unique, improvisatory-Hip Hop musical experiences. Freestyle Love Supreme is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and John Steingart, and Jill Furman. Previous guest performers in Freestyle Love Supreme include Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, and Daveed Diggs.

Tickets for Freestyle Love Supreme will be available starting Tuesday, April 30 for Kennedy Center members and on Friday, May 3 to the public.

For more information, please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

For more information, please visit kennedy-center.org.





