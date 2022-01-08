Ford Theatre Fundraises Upwards of $22,000 for Taking Care Fund

If you thought that Scrooge was generous after his visits from the three spirits of Christmas, think again! The cast, crew, and audiences of The Ford Theatre's A Christmas Carol put Scrooge to shame this Christmas season, raising $22,109.83 for Theatre Washington's Taking Care Fund. According to MDTheatreGuide.com, the theatre raised funds after every curtain call from November 24 to December 22, 2021.

Since 2009, The Ford Theatre's company of A Christmas Carol has fundraised over $900,000 for charities in the D.C. area, specifically those helping with hunger and homelessness. Some of the organizations that the Ford Theatre's patrons and casts have donated to include Bright Beginnings, Homeless Children's Playtime Project, House of Ruth, Food & Friends, N Street Village, Bread for the City, Covenant House Washington, Martha's Table, Miriam's Kitchen, So Others Might Eat (SOME) and Thrive DC.

Every year, the theatre stages A Christmas Carol, in hopes of encouraging the spirit of giving in all who attend their production. This year, the donation to Theatre Washington's Taking Care Fund aided theatre professionals who were negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Fund assists the Washington, D.C. theatre community by giving grants to theatre professionals who were deeply impacted by the Coronavirus, and has given upwards of $800,000 to theatre-makers in the area since March 2020.

To donate to Theatre Washington's Taking Care Fund, click here. For more information about Ford's Theatre society, click here.

Photo Credits: Carolina Dulce