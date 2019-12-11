Firehouse to Produce East Coast Premiere of STUPID KID
Firehouse will produce the east coast premiere of Sharr White's play STUPID KID. Performances begin Thursday, January 23, 2020 for a limited run of eleven performances thru Sunday, February 16, 2020.
In Sharr White's very dark and powerful comedy, Chick Ford surprises his parents when he returns home from prison after serving only 14 years of a life sentence. He's been released to face a possible retrial for a murder that he confessed to committing when he was a teenager. The flat-broke Ford family has tried to rebuild their lives and overcome the shame and guilt of their son's gruesome crime. Now that Chick is back they're forced to reluctantly face the consequences of the past and chose a path forward.
STUPID KID was commissioned by Steppenwolf Theatre Company, and Playwright Sharr White has had his plays developed or produced at theatres across the country and Europe including Manhattan Theatre Club, The New Group, MCC Theatre, Nationaltheater Mannheim, Melbourne Theatre Company, The Magic Theatre, South Coast Repertory, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and more.
WARNING: STUPID KID contains strong language and scenes of sexual of physical violence.
a??Performers
Arik Cullen - UncleMike
Andrew Firda* - Eddie Ford
Jeannie Goodyear - Franny Hawker
Boomie Pedersen - Gigi Ford
Lorin Hope Turner - Hazel
Adam Valentine - Chick Ford
*appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association
a??Production Team
Director - Alison Devereaux
Set Designer - Alan Williamson
Costume Designer - Emily Laurelle Tappan
Lighting Designer - Andrew Bonniwell
Sound Designer - Bea Kelly
Fight Director/Choreographer - Aaron Orensky
Dialect Coach - Erica Hughes
Stage Manager - Grace Brown
a??a??a??Performance Schedule
Thu, Jan 23 @ 7:30pm
Fri, Jan 24 @ 7:30pm
Sat, Jan 25 @ 7:30pm (media opening)
Fri, Jan 31 @ 7:30pm
Sat, Feb 1 @ 7:30pm
Fri, Feb 7 @ 7:30pm
Sat, Feb 8 @ 7:30pm
Thu, Feb 13 @ 7:30pm (post perf. talkback)
Fri, Feb 14 @ 7:30pm
Sat, Feb 15 @ 7:30pm
Sun, Feb 16 @ 4pm (post perf. talkback)
a??Tickets
$35 general admission; $25 military / rvata; $15 students
Location
Firehouse Theatre
1609 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23220
(804) 355-2001
firehousetheatre.org