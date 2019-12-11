Firehouse to Produce East Coast Premiere of STUPID KID

Firehouse will produce the east coast premiere of Sharr White's play STUPID KID. Performances begin Thursday, January 23, 2020 for a limited run of eleven performances thru Sunday, February 16, 2020.

In Sharr White's very dark and powerful comedy, Chick Ford surprises his parents when he returns home from prison after serving only 14 years of a life sentence. He's been released to face a possible retrial for a murder that he confessed to committing when he was a teenager. The flat-broke Ford family has tried to rebuild their lives and overcome the shame and guilt of their son's gruesome crime. Now that Chick is back they're forced to reluctantly face the consequences of the past and chose a path forward.

STUPID KID was commissioned by Steppenwolf Theatre Company, and Playwright Sharr White has had his plays developed or produced at theatres across the country and Europe including Manhattan Theatre Club, The New Group, MCC Theatre, Nationaltheater Mannheim, Melbourne Theatre Company, The Magic Theatre, South Coast Repertory, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and more.

WARNING: STUPID KID contains strong language and scenes of sexual of physical violence.

Arik Cullen - UncleMike

Andrew Firda* - Eddie Ford

Jeannie Goodyear - Franny Hawker

Boomie Pedersen - Gigi Ford

Lorin Hope Turner - Hazel

Adam Valentine - Chick Ford

*appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Director - Alison Devereaux

Set Designer - Alan Williamson

Costume Designer - Emily Laurelle Tappan

Lighting Designer - Andrew Bonniwell

Sound Designer - Bea Kelly

Fight Director/Choreographer - Aaron Orensky

Dialect Coach - Erica Hughes

Stage Manager - Grace Brown

Thu, Jan 23 @ 7:30pm

Fri, Jan 24 @ 7:30pm

Sat, Jan 25 @ 7:30pm (media opening)

Fri, Jan 31 @ 7:30pm

Sat, Feb 1 @ 7:30pm

Fri, Feb 7 @ 7:30pm

Sat, Feb 8 @ 7:30pm

Thu, Feb 13 @ 7:30pm (post perf. talkback)

Fri, Feb 14 @ 7:30pm

Sat, Feb 15 @ 7:30pm

Sun, Feb 16 @ 4pm (post perf. talkback)

$35 general admission; $25 military / rvata; $15 students

Location

Firehouse Theatre

1609 W Broad St

Richmond, VA 23220

(804) 355-2001

firehousetheatre.org







