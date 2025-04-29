Feature: Signature Theatre Honors Mandy Patinkin with The 2025 Sondheim Award at its Annual Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mandy Patinkin giving his acceptance speech at the 22025

Signature Theatre Sondheim Award Gala.

Photo by Cameron Whitman.

My emotional and artistic journey with performer extraordinaire Mandy Patinkin was renewed as I watched the Signature Theatre’s Sondheim Award Gala celebrating Mandy Patinkin (at the Anthem on the Wharf on April 14, 2025). Mr. Patinkin is a truly intersectional artist who has conquered the world of Broadway, concerts, albums, television, and film. Mr. Patinkin’s talent and skills cross-pollinate across all cultural touchstones.

Mr. Patinkin’s love affair with Sondheim may have started with his involvement in the groundbreaking Sunday in the Park with George, which is now regarded as a watershed moment in the art of theatre. Mr. Patinkin explored Sondheim further as he appeared in the now classic concert Follies in Concert. Mr. Patinkin went on to record the successful album Mandy Patinkin Sings Sondheim and to perform in the concert of the same name.

Mr. Patinkin incorporates Sondheim repertoire in his various concerts around the country and he sings each song as if he is conveying a personal story to each member of the audience. Mr. Patinkin always elevates the material that he is singing.

I first remember seeing Mr. Patinkin twice (when I was in my college days) in the musical Sunday in the Park with George on trips to New York City while staying with friends. I was so taken with the musical while watching it in previews in “standing room” that I wondered around the city streets thinking about it for days. I finally went back to see it again with a regular seat ticket---I was so amazed at the audacity of a musical about a pointillist painter named Georges Seurat. I was so thrilled to get the autograph of Mr. Patinkin and Ms. Peters after the production.

Awa Sal Secka performing at

Signature Theatre's 2025 Sondheim Award Gala.

Photo by Cameron Whitman.​​​

As the Gala started (after captivating visual clips of Mr. Patinkin’s career), the talented vocalist Awa Sal Secka sang Sondheim’s tale of artistic engagement and involvement “Putting It Together.” I felt the intensity of how much the great Stephen Sondheim has accomplished and how his legacy lives on through the work of Mandy Patinkin.

The entertainers in this Gala were backed up by Jon Kalbfleisch, Julie Gunn and Glenn Pearson on piano, Aaron Clay on bass, Danny Villanueva on drums and Jonny Marques on guitar.

At the Gala, actor and vocalist Matthew Scott delivered a sensitive rendition of the late William Finn’s evocative “The Games I Play” from the musical Falsettos and my mind was transported back to the other memorable times that I saw Mandy Patinkin.

When I went to Kennedy Center and saw Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Dress Casual many years ago -----I was amazed at how engaging and innovative this show was (with Paul Ford as accompanist and presented in the Terrace Theatre at the Kennedy Center). This intimate concert introduced me to the transcendent expressiveness and psychological acuity of Patinkin’s vocal style, and I grew further intrigued by Mr. Patinkin’s artistry.

L-R Jon Kalbfleisch at piano and Annaleigh Ashford performing at

Signature Theatre's 2025 Sondheim Award Gala.

Photo by Cameron Whitman.​​​

At the Gala, as the talented Annaleigh Ashford sang a reflective medley of Sondheim’s songs “Children and Art”, “No One is Alone” and “Children Will Listen” ---I realized the true beauty of Sondheim’s lyrics and music are what makes Sondheim’s legacy so enduring.

Later in life, I was stunned by the sheer thoughtful innovation embodied in the production of An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin (at the Kennedy Center). There was a cinematic feeling to this audacious concert which broke concert conventions by allowing each musical number to flow in a spontaneous manner. Mr. Patinkin’s professional rapport and respect for Ms. LuPone was evident throughout this groundbreaking concert.

At the Gala, Tony-winner Ben Platt sang a soul-stirring rendition of Sondheim’s “Finishing the Hat”, and my mind went back to the sheer artistry of this intricately constructed song ---- Mr. Platt said he was honored to perform this for Mr. Patinkin. My memories of Mr. Patinkin singing this were seared in my mind and heart.

As my life’s trajectory took many turns, I was immersed in Patinkin’s work on television in such award-winning series as Chicago Hope and Homeland. Mr. Patinkin brings the same coiled intensity and concentration to his television performances that he brings to the Broadway or concert stage.

Mr. Patinkin’s films such as Yentl and The Princess Bride are deserved classics, and I have seen them numerous times.

James Lapine at the 2025 Signature Theatre Sondheim Award Gala.

Photo by Margot Schulman.

Esteemed playwright and director James Lapine’s comments before presenting the award to Mr. Patinkin stressed the importance of working with Stephen Sondheim and Mr. Patinkin. It was obvious that Mr. Lapine was honored to present this award to Mr. Patinkin.

Upon accepting his Sondheim award and in his closing remarks, Mr. Patinkin stressed the need for the theatre as a life force and as a place to build community. His impassioned and committed remarks evoked loud applause and cheers from the audience.

Mr. Patinkin held the audience in the palm of his hand as he sang the beautifully expressive “Take the Moment” from the musical Do I Hear a Waltz? (lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, music by Richard Rodgers) with piercing poignancy and intelligence. Amidst the chaotic undercurrents of the times, this seemed like an excellent survival tactic. Mr. Patinkin also stressed the importance of the need to connect.

It was a good feeling to come full circle with my life’s artistic journey following this evening of personal reminiscing. My artistic reveries during this Gala tribute were renewed as Ben Platt and an esteemed assemblage of singers movingly sang the classic song “Sunday” from Sunday in the Park with George. Mr. Patinkin joined the vocalists in order to make the evening truly inclusive.

As Sondheim states in his classic musical duet “Move On” from Sunday in the Park with George (sung by Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin in the original production), “Stop worrying if your vision is new, let others make that decision, they usually do, you keep moving on.” Mandy Patinkin has helped the world move on to a new paradigm of artistic possibility.

Running Time: One Hour and fifteen minutes

The Sondheim Award Gala honoring Mandy Patinkin was presented on Monday, April 14, 2025 at 7pm by the Signature Theatre at the Anthem on the Wharf located at 901 Wharf Street, SW, Washington, DC, 20024.

Comments

