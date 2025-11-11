FREMONT AVE. to Have Two-Week Extension at Arena Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arena Stage's world-premiere play, Fremont Ave., will extend two additional weeks. Written by Reggie D. White and directed by Lili-Anne Brown, Fremont Ave. began performances October 8, 2025. Previously set to conclude on November 23, 2025, Fremont Ave. will now play through December 7, 2025, in Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater.

Shuffling through time with the force of memory and the rhythm of Spades, Fremont Ave. meets young love and big dreams with buried resentment and unmet expectations. Around the card table, George, Robert, and Joseph confront quiet wounds and the weight of unspoken emotional truths. At the heart of it all sits Audrey, the family’s formidable matriarch: beloved, feared, and never forgotten. Served with the sharp wit and laugh-out-loud honesty only a card game could unleash, Fremont Ave. lays all cards on the table and dares audiences to do the same.

Fremont Ave. stars Bradley Gibson (Starz’s Power Book: II Ghost), JERRIKA HINTON (ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy), Wildlin Pierrevil (Broadway’s Tina), Jeffrey Rashad (The Old Globe’s Twelfth Night), Stanley Andrew Jackson (Roundabout Theatre Company's The Refuge Plays), Doug Brown (Round House Theatre’s Nine Night), Kevin Mambo (Broadway’s The Color Purple), and Galen J. Williams (Broadway’s Motown). Raven Lorraine (Theater Alliance’s Covenant), Dominique Gray (Keegan Theatre’s Hand to God), and Eli El (1st Stage’s The Piano Lesson) are understudies.

The creative team includes set designer Tim Mackabee (Broadway’s Frozen), Costume Designer Jos N. Banks (Goodman Theatre’s Fat Ham), lighting designer Kathy A. Perkins (Broadway’s Trouble in Mind), original music and sound design by André Pluess (Broadway’s Good Night, Oscar), and wig and hair designer LaShawn Melton (Arena’s Death on the Nile). Gregory Geffrard (Berkeley Rep’s Treasure Island) serves as assistant director and intimacy consultant. New York casting is by Murnane Casting and DC casting is by Raiyon Hunter. The stage manager is Jamie Berry and the assistant stage manager is Lauren Pekel.