FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, IN CLAY World Premiere & More Announced For Signature Theatre 2025/2026 Season

Signature Theatre has announced its 2025–2026 season, unveiling a lineup that underscores the organization’s continued dedication to producing innovative musicals, championing new voices, and reimagining the classics. The season, which marks Signature’s 36th, includes five musicals and two plays—four of which will make their Washington, DC premiere.

The season features new stagings of beloved musicals Play On!, Fiddler on the Roof, and Pippin; the American premiere of In Clay, a new musical by Rebecca Simmonds and Jack Miles; the DC premieres of Strategic Love Play by Miriam Battye and What Became of Us by Shayan Lotfi; and the new musical Safety Not Guaranteed by Ryan Miller and Nick Blaemire.

“With our 36th Season, Signature continues to champion new voices while reinventing beloved musicals,” said Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. “This year, we are thrilled to present innovative new productions of Play On!, Fiddler on the Roof and Pippin. Signature will also produce the American premiere of Rebecca Simmonds and Jack Miles’s new musical In Clay, the Washington, DC premieres of Miriam Battye’s Strategic Love Play and Shayan Lotfi’s What Became of Us, and Ryan Miller and Nick Blaemire’s new indie-rock musical Safety Not Guaranteed. We are excited to share an eclectic mix of plays and musicals that speak to the moment, celebrate bold storytelling, and invite audiences into fresh, unforgettable theatrical experiences.”

Managing Director Maggie Boland added: “This exhilarating new season features everything audiences have come to expect from the Signature experience. Signature has become synonymous with excellence in musical theater, and our 2025–2026 Season promises to continue that legacy with five musicals, including two exciting new projects. With the majority of our productions from this past season completely selling out, there has never been a better time to subscribe and guarantee that you can experience all that Signature has to offer. We hope that audiences will sign on early to another fantastic season at Signature.”

In addition to its mainstage productions, Signature will present a four-part Cabaret Series, the return of its Signature in the Schools education program, and the Signature Seminar series, including an in-depth behind-the-scenes experience focused on Fiddler on the Roof. The season will also include a January workshop of the 2024 SigWorks: Musical Theatre Lab winner.

Flexible season subscription packages are available now at SigTheatre.org/Subscribe, with single tickets for mainstage productions available beginning July 11, 2025, and cabaret tickets beginning June 18.

2025–2026 Season Listings

Play On!

August 12 – October 5, 2025

MAX Theatre

A musical take on Twelfth Night, set to Duke Ellington’s jazz classics and directed by Lili-Anne Brown.

Book by Cheryl L. West | Conceived by Sheldon Epps

Strategic Love Play (DC Premiere)

September 23 – November 9, 2025

ARK Theatre

A biting romantic comedy by Miriam Battye (Succession), directed by Matthew Gardiner.

Fiddler on the Roof

November 4, 2025 – January 25, 2026

MAX Theatre

A newly imagined staging of the classic musical directed by Joe Calarco, with songs by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick and a book by Joseph Stein.

In Clay (American Premiere)

December 9, 2025 – February 1, 2026

ARK Theatre

A new musical inspired by Marie-Berthe Cazin’s life, featuring a jazz-inflected score.

Book & Lyrics by Rebecca Simmonds | Music & Lyrics by Jack Miles

Safety Not Guaranteed

March 3 – April 12, 2026

MAX Theatre

An indie-rock musical based on the film, featuring music by Ryan Miller (of Guster) and a book by Nick Blaemire.

Pippin

May 12 – July 26, 2026

MAX Theatre

Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson’s musical is directed by Matthew Gardiner and features iconic numbers like “Magic to Do” and “Corner of the Sky.”

What Became of Us (DC Premiere)

June 16 – July 26, 2026

ARK Theatre

Written by Shayan Lotfi and directed by Ethan Heard, this intimate new play explores siblinghood across cultures and time.

2025–2026 Cabaret Series

Sailing: Yacht Rock – July 22 – August 10, 2025

I’m Here: Black Broadway – February 24 – March 15, 2026

I Put a Spell on You: Nina Simone – March 31 – April 19, 2026

Get Down Tonight: Classic Funk – May 5 – 17, 2026

Additional Programming

Signature Seminar: Fiddler on the Roof – October 16 – November 4, 2025

Signature in the Schools – January 24 – January 31, 2026

SigWorks: Musical Theatre Lab – Workshop in January 2026 (winner TBA)

More information is available at SigTheatre.org/Subscribe.

