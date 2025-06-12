FEELING AFRAID AS IF SOMETHING TERRIBLE IS GOING TO HAPPEN Will Make its DC Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning one-person comedy Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible is Going to Happen will be taking the final slot in Studio Theatre's 2025-2026 season lineup, produced by Francesca Moody Productions. This show was the breakout success of the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival subsequently enjoyed a critically acclaimed London run.

After years of swiping, a permanently single, professionally neurotic stand-up finally meets Mr. Right – and then does everything wrong. Strap in for a delightfully dark journey through self-awareness and self-sabotage as he decides whether love is worth the price of a killer punchline. This darkly comedic one-man show delves into the anxieties of modern life with razor-sharp wit, tackling everything from the fear of intimacy to the terror of vulnerability.

Feeling Afraid... will make its DC debut in June of 2026, coinciding with annual Pride Month celebrations; Studio anticipates that the raunchy, no-holds-barred comedy will be a hit with audiences enjoying Pride festivities on 14th Street.

It should be no surprise that the wickedly funny show is from Francesca Moody Productions, best known for producing Olivier award-winning Baby Reindeer and the international smash-hit Fleabag. Feeling Afraid... is penned by Marcelo Dos Santos, who recently won the Critics Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright for his 2024 play Backstairs Billy and directed by Olivier award-winner Matthew Xia.

"I have been trying to bring Feeling Afraid... to DC since I first saw it in Edinburgh in 2022,” says Studio Artistic Director David Muse. “It walks the line between stand-up and play, giving us all the pleasures of punchline after punchline while building a surprisingly tender story about a man navigating his self-destructive instincts.”

Comments