Exclusive Photos: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at Signature Theatre

Get an exclusive first look at photos of Signature Theatre's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart. Check out the photos here!

The production is directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, with music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch. The production stars Erin Weaver as Pseudolus, with Cameron Loyal as Miles Gloriosus, Mike Millan as Hysterium, Tracy Lynn Olivera as Domina, and Kuhoo Verma as Philia. Performances run through January 12th, 2025, in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

It’s a comedy tonight in Sondheim’s zany, hysterical, Tony Award-winning musical romp. In one of the greatest musical comedies of all time, three households reside next to each other in ancient Rome. Just outside their doors, the exploits of a quick-thinking Roman slave, a braggart soldier, a beautiful courtesan, a lovesick young man and others devolve into uproarious chaos in a fast-paced, witty and monumental escapade. With mistaken identities, wily ruses, madcap chases, a love story, and a happy ending of course, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’s audacious and irreverent spectacle has something for everyone.

The cast of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is rounded out by Christopher Bloch as Senex, Sherri L. Edelen as Erronius/Vibrata, Zachary Keller as Hero, Nolan Montgomery as Gymnasia, Kaylee Olson as Tintinabula, Lawrence Redmond as Marcus Lycus, Ryan Sellers as Protean/Geminae, Harrison Smith as Protean, Emily Steinhardt as Panacea, and Hank von Kolnitz as Protean/Geminae. Dylan Arredondo, Rebecca Madeira, and Alicia Osborn are understudies. Graciela Rey and Quincy Vicks are swings.

Photo credit: Christopher Mueller, Daniel Rader

Zachary Keller, Kuhoo Verma and Erin Weaver

