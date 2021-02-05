Eric Anthony López To Headline Live Socially Distant Solo Engagement At The Milton

Eric Anthony Lopez (Currently with the Hal Prince Directed World Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) is set bring back his solo show "Broadway & Beyond" at Delaware's Milton Theatre February 14th, 2021 at 7:30pm.

Lopez's concert engagement comes after his Sold Out run in 2019 & during a short PHANTOM hiatus as The World Tourchanges countries. Charles Santoro (of Andrew Lloyd Webber's SCHOOL OF ROCK on Broadway, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, FIDDLER) will return as Musical Director. The historic Milton Theatre in downtown Milton, DE is set for its second reopening during the pandemic era on Jan. 22.

Closely working with the Delaware Department of Health, the Milton Theatre will open its doors once again to limited capacity audiences with strict health and safety regulations in place. Face coverings are required with modified seating for social distancing.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA World Tour is the only major franchise in the world still up and running safely during The Pandemic.

Lopez is currently making history as the youngest actor ever to portray role of "Ubaldo Piangi", the musicals leading opera tenor in the history of The Phantom of the Opera worldwide franchise. He covers the leading tenor role, with his regular role of Passarino 8x a week. Credits include Tony in The 2018 Chicago Revival of Terrence McNally's Master Class, TONY Award Winning Broadway Inspirational Voices., Directed by TONY Nominee Michael McElroy, Bizet's Carmen in London, Let The Sun Shine at Sydney Opera House & FOX's American Idol.

Tickets: https://www.miltontheatre.com