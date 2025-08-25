DC JAZZFEST Announces Full 2025 Lineup For August 27–31

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The DC Jazz Festival (DCJF) has revealed the full lineup for the 2025 DC JazzFest, taking place August 27–31 at venues and outdoor stages across the District. The citywide festival will bring together NEA Jazz Masters, GRAMMY winners, international stars, rising voices, and Washington’s own finest musicians for five days of world-class artistry.

The festival culminates Labor Day weekend with DC JazzFest at The Wharf, a two-day waterfront celebration featuring performances at The Anthem, Arena Stage, Union Stage, and multiple outdoor stages along the Potomac River. Concertgoers can also enjoy the acclaimed Meet the Artist series at Arena Stage, offering free conversations, interviews, and panel discussions with festival performers.

Opening night kicks off August 27 with the JazzDC All-Star Orchestra, directed by Allyn Johnson and featuring special guests Christie Dashiell, Brandee Younger, and Paul Carr at The Hamilton Live. That evening also includes the Marty Ehrlich Trio at Palisades Hub, Heidi Martin and Reggie Bowens at EatonDC alongside a free screening of the documentary Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat, and a Jazz Meets Poetry tribute to Thomas Sayers Ellis at We Act Radio.

On August 28, the festival expands downtown with an all-day free celebration at Anthem Row. The event begins with a New Orleans-style second line parade led by funk powerhouse Brass-A-Holics, followed by performances from Benjie Porecki, all-female go-go/R&B group Be’la Dona, rising star Langston Hughes II, and a closing set from Brass-A-Holics. Additional highlights that day include Cécile McLorin Salvant at Arena Stage, Elijah Easton at Takoma Station, Imani-Grace Cooper at The Kreeger Museum, and Leigh Pilzer’s quintet at the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage.

The energy continues August 29 with Lalah Hathaway and keyboardist Matthew Whitaker at The Anthem, an organ summit at Westminster Church featuring Charles Covington, Allyn Johnson, Steve Wilson, Lennie Robinson, and Dave Manley, and additional shows by Herb Scott at Millennium Stage and Justin Mendez at Canal Park.

The Wharf explodes with music on August 30, with Branford Marsalis, Marcus Miller, and the Sun Ra Arkestra joined by The Baylor Project, Christie Dashiell, Birckhead, The String Queens, Jahari Stampley Family Trio, Tony Martucci’s Earth Tones, and the Eric Byrd Trio. Union Stage will host Akua Allrich & the Tribe, Corcoran Holt’s quintet and jam session, and the finals of the DCJazzPrix competition featuring finalists Jose Luiz Martins, Dave Meder’s New American Hymnal Quartet, and The Smoogies. Arena Stage presents the JazzDC All-Star Orchestra with special guest Steve Wilson.

The festival closes August 31 with a sweeping finale at The Wharf and Arena Stage. Performers include John Scofield, the Emmet Cohen Trio, Keyon Harrold, Gary Bartz and Ntu Troop, Jongkuk Kim, Makoto Ozone with Grégoire Maret, Allan Harris, Jazzmeia Horn, Hiruy Tirfe Quartet, and a tribute to Eddie Palmieri. Bassist Corcoran Holt, the festival’s Artist-in-Residence, leads a supergroup featuring George Cables, Steve Turre, Sean Jones, Billy Harper, and Jeff “Tain” Watts. NEA Jazz Master Ron Carter will headline at Arena Stage, joined by Paul Carr and Vanessa Rubin, Dado Moroni, and Todd Marcus.

The 2025 DC JazzFest also underscores the global reach of jazz with appearances by Italian pianist Dado Moroni, Japanese pianist Makoto Ozone, Swiss harmonica virtuoso Grégoire Maret, and South Korean drummer Jongkuk Kim. Local voices shine with performances from The String Queens, Birckhead, Tony Martucci’s Earth Tones, Eric Byrd, Todd Marcus Quartet, Lyle Link, and youth jazz ensembles across the Wharf’s Education Stages.

For tickets, full festival schedule, and updates, visit dcjazzfest.org.