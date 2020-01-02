Creative Cauldron to Present PASSPORT TO THE WORLD

Creative Cauldron presents Passport to the World, January 4-February 1 a musical tour of the world in their intimate cabaret space, with a diverse musical line up specially curated by Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau of the Wammy Award-winning jazz samba group Veronneau. Enjoy blues, jazz, Latin, fusion, bluegrass, folk and a musical experience only the well-travelled know. Our 9th installment of the "Passport to the World" concert series promises another first rate music festival that allows you to explore the world without ever leaving Falls Church. All Passport to the World concerts are presented at Creative Cauldron, 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church VA.

Saturday, January 4 at 7:30 pm Danielle Wertz

Following the success of her summer cabaret, jazz vocalist Danielle Wertz returns to her home town to perform again with pianist and vocalist Dan Roberts. Now based in San Francisco, Danielle has been making her mark in the world of jazz vocals with a stunning debut album recorded in Australia.

Sunday, January 5 at 7:00 pm Shenandoah Run

Always a Cauldron favorite, the eight member ensemble presents traditional and contemporary folk music, along with a wide selection of Americana from the acoustic 60's and 70's in a manner that delights a diverse mix of music lovers of all ages. Be ready for a toe-tapping, hand-clapping, sing-along evening.

Friday, January 10 at 7:30 pm Ken & Brad Kolodner Trio

Stars of last year's Passport Festival. If you liked "Oh Brother, Where Art Thou," you'll love this. The mutli-instrumental, father and son team perform a show of world class old-time and bluegrass virtuosity. Ken and Brad will be joined by guitarist Luke Chohany.

Saturday, January 11 at 7:30 pm The Kennedys

DC's legendary folk-pop duo, featuring Pete & Maura Kennedy, return to the area from New York City for one special show. After years of touring and stings with Nancy Griffith their music is as uplifting as ever. It's always a pleasure to attend a show by these DC legends.

Sunday, January 12 at 7:00 pm Raymi

This DC based band led by Juan Cayrampoma brings the hunting sounds and mystic power from The Andes to the rest of the Americas and the world. RAYMI uses traditional instruments such as Zampoñas and Quenas while exploring the possibilities that the bass, guitars and drums have together with the Andes tradition. RAYMI's passion for its roots is reflected in its music as seen at The Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, Textile Museum, Museum of the American Indian, The Washington National Opera, and many others.

Friday, January 17 at 7:30 pm Hot Club of Baltimore

With Vocalist Alexis Tantau and Violinist Jason Anick

It's been a couple of years since their last sold-out Passport visit. The region's premiere gypsy jazz quartet returns to the Cauldron for an extremely hot night of jazz and swing featuring US/French vocalist Alexis Tantau and special guest Jason Annick, one of the most acclaimed talents of the gypsy jazz violin.

Saturday, January 18 at 7:30 pm Global Voices with Cristian Perez & Project Locrea

by Cristian Perez and Project Locrea, we welcome back one of the most popular bands of the last year's festival this time featuring musicians and vocalists from three continents and seven countries: Argentina, Bulgaria, Phillipines, Mexico, China, Albania, and Peru. Some of the area's most impressive musical talents including Passport favorite Juan Cayrampoma.

Sunday, January 19 at 7:00 pm DC's Greats of Jazz Guitar!

Three of DC's jazz guitar greats, Jan Knutson, Steve Abshire & Steve Herberman form a festival of jazz guitar! Don't miss this repeat of last year's sold-out show! Acclaimed musicians in their own rights, when they perform together in this trio sparks really start to fly, as they tackle swing, jazz and blues like you've never heard before.

Friday, January 24 at 7:30 pm Dave Kline Band - Tribute to Jimi Hendrix

They're back! The global sound and the hard rocking fiddle of Dave Kline leads his band of international musicians through original compositions and interpretations of Hendrix with special guests Lynn Veronneau (vocals) and Ken Avis (vocals/guitar). The DKB premiered this show to rave reviews at Blues Alley where they were joined on stage by Senator Tim Kaine with harmonica and vocals. Who knows what might happen tonight!

Saturday, January 25 at 7:30 pm Irene Jalenti's "Anima Latina"

Irene, who brought her Beatles jazz homage to the 2019 festival, pairs with 2019 Grammy-nominated Cuban-Venezuelan pianist César Orozco and Venezuelan percussionist Francisco Vielma to explore the music of Venezuela, Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and Cabo Verde. This Italian vocalist with the most sultry voice you can imagine has been touring in Europe and China during the past year.

Sunday, January 26 at 7:00 pm Burns Night with Sean Heely

Fiddle champion, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist Sean Heely, along with the finest Celtic musicians in the region, pipes in the Haggis for a Burns night to remember. Sean is a Strathmore Artist-in-Residence graduate who has been touring his beautiful, high-energy traditional music in the British Isles and Latin America during the past year to rave reviews.

Friday, January 31 at 7:30 pm "Griefcat" - Louisa Hall & Nardo Lily

An all-woman show featuring two of the brightest song-writing voices in DC. Beautiful voices, harmonies to cherish, and some of the most whimsical, joyous, witty and touching songs you're likely to hear. Griefcat has been performing around DC and the Washington City Paper calls them "DC Favorites" so it must be true! Be ready to laugh, cry, and swoon.

Saturday, February 1 at 7:30 pm Veronneau - French Soiree

It's become a tradition to close the Festival with Lynn Veronneau & Ken Avis of award-winning, world-jazz group, Veronneau. For this year's show they will be performing iconic songs of Piaf, Aznavour, Trenet, Django, and many more, with special guests. Veronneau are celebrating 10 years as a band, marked by 3 Top 10 world and jazz charting albums, performances in the UK, Canada, and at DC venues such as the Kennedy Center, Strathmore, Blues Alley and DC Jazz Festival.

Who/What:

Passport to the World of Music

Sponsored by Ken Trotter, J.D. Realtor, Sotheby's International Realty

When:

January 4 - February 1, 2020

Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 7:00pm

Where:

Creative Cauldron at ArtSpace Falls Church

410 South Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046

Info:

Tickets General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

Season Flex Passes and Discounts for Groups of 10 or more

www.creativecauldron.org or 703-436-9948

Free Parking is available in the 410 and 400 South Maple Building Garages





