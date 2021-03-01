Creative Cauldron Presents PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC Concerts This Weekend

Creative Cauldron presents a musical tour of the world in our intimate cabaret space turned high-def live stream studio, with a diverse musical line up specially curated by Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau of the Wammie Award-winning jazz samba group Veronneau and Resident Artist Matt Conner.

The series features blues, jazz, Latin, fusion, bluegrass, Broadway and folk from around the world. Our 10th installment of the "Passport to the World of Music" concert series promises another first-rate music festival that allows you to travel the world from the comfort of your home. Concerts will live stream from Creative Cauldron at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:00 PM on Sundays, from January 23 thru March 27th. All tickets cost $15.

Friday, March 5th 7:30 PM Jake Blount is an award-winning banjoist, fiddler, singer and scholar based in Providence, RI. He is half of the internationally touring duo Tui, and a 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize. Blount released his debut solo album, Spider Tales: The Guardian declared it an "instant classic" and awarded it five out of five stars and Bandcamp selected it as Album of the Day. Blount is an expert in many styles but focuses on in the music of Black and indigenous communities in the southeastern United States, and in the regional style of Ithaca, New York. He foregrounds the experiences of queer people and people of color in his work.

Saturday, March 6th 7:30 PM Susan Derry Professional actress/singer, Susan Derry, has been acclaimed for her "power house voice and incredible vocal range." Back at the Cauldron after their record-selling holiday cabaret, Susan and her amazing pianist Howard Breitbart present a joyful evening of moving, hilarious stories and gorgeous music. Susan's wit, charm and beautiful vocals combined with Howard's brilliant arrangements will lift your spirits and warm your heart.