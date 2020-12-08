Creative Cauldron Presents DON'T LET THE LIGHTS GO OUT Live Telethon Fundraiser

As their end of year fundraising celebration, Creative Cauldron is hosting a multi-cam HD live streamed telethon spectacular featuring musical and theatrical talent from across the DMV, some community voices and special prizes, which will be hosted by Matt Conner. The telethon is free to watch, and patrons can call in to pledge a donation or donate online during the event. The telethon begins streaming live at 5:00 PM on Saturday, December 12 via creativecauldron.org and at facebook.com/creativecauldron. Performers will broadcast from home, and social distancing/proper mask wearing will be in effect at all times.

In the spirit of classic telethons, the evening's schedule will include music, songs, sketches, interviews, and some surprises. Join them for performances from favorites like Tiara Whaley, Wyn and Leigh Delano, Mark Meadows, Veronneau, Jimmy Mavrikes,, Kara Tameika-Watkins and more. As donations role in, viewers will have the chance to call in, email, and comment on the show, and bid on a few surprise items.

This event is presented as part of Creative Cauldron's "Don't Let the Lights Go Out!" End of Year fundraising campaign. Ticket purchase is not required to enjoy the broadcast.

Host Matt Conner has been performing, composing, teaching and directing in the DC area for twenty years. He was the recipient of the 2008-2009 AMERICAN MUSICAL VOICES PROJECT: THE NEXT GENERATION. His produced commissioned works include: Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA; Nevermore (2006), Partial Eclipse (2009), The Hollow (2011), Crossing (2013) and Silver Belles (2016). Matt was also commissioned for a Five Year Initiative at Creative Cauldron in Falls Church, VA. They include Turn of the Screw (2015), Monsters of the Villa Diodati (2016), Kaleidoscope (2017), W.I.T.C.H. (2018) and ON AIR (2019). Matt was awarded the Helen Hayes Award for Best Direction (Helen) for Disney's Beauty and the Beast produced at Creative Cauldron (2020).

