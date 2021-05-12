Classical Movements Presents CHORAL ESCAPES

Classical Movements is introducing Choral Escapes, a brand-new touring program for lovers of choral music. Participants can escape to a beautiful location in the United States and spend a week working with a renowned choral conductor on a hand-picked program of music, including several world premieres. With special and close attention to COVID safety, these programs de-emphasize formal performance, and are meant to be enjoyed by music lovers as a safe, beautiful, and relaxing way to start singing again.

No other company is running live choral events like this, and these programs are the first of their kind since the beginning of the pandemic. In this time of dire difficulty for choral and vocal music, undoubtedly the hardest hit in the classical music world, Classical Movements, the leader in concert touring for destinations around the world, brings their expertise to domestic programs. The Choral Escapes programs give amateur singers the chance to help bring choral music back, by celebrating the joy of singing with master choral conductors in beautiful locations around the United States.

Classical Movements takes singers' safety seriously, and they have designed every facet of the Choral Escapes programs with participants' health and well-being in mind. Vaccination for COVID-19 will be required for all participants in the Choral Escapes programs. Social distancing, masks, and aeration breaks will be implemented as needed during rehearsals, performances, and group transportation, and special care has been taken to engage venues and vendors that are respectful of COVID safety restrictions.

Program Details

Anton Armstrong, legendary leader of the world-famous St. Olaf College Choir, has selected a program of cutting-edge new works for mixed chorus, with an eye towards social justice. Set in the historic city of Charleston, South Carolina, the program includes a world premiere of a work honoring the achievements of female suffragists.

Songs for Our Time: Music for Social Justice with Anton Armstrong

August 1-7, 2021: Charleston, South Carolina

Jeffrey Douma, Director of the Yale Glee Club, professor of conducting at Yale School of Music, and Music Director of the Yale Alumni Chorus, centers his Santa Fe program around the genius but lesser-known Requiem Mass by Afro-Brazilian Baroque composer Jose Mauricio Nunes Garcia. The work is paired with shorter works about hope in the face of adversity, like a world premiere commission by Arianne Abela, and Beethoven's little-known masterpiece, Elegischer Gesang﻿.

Singing from Loss into Hope: New & Historic Works with Jeffrey Douma

August 8-14, 2021: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Jeanne Kelly is the Founding Artistic Director of Encore Creativity for Older Adults, and a longtime advocate of choral music for promoting health and happiness. Join Jeanne and members of the Encore Chorale in an October trip to balmy San Juan, Puerto Rico, and celebrate the return of choral music with classics of Broadway and selections from the Great American Songbook.

Broadway Goes to the Caribbean: Classics of the Great American Songbook with Jeanne Kelly

October 24-30, 2021: San Juan, Puerto Rico