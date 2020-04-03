Chamber Dance Project Reschedules its Summer Season From June to July

Chamber Dance Project (CDP), Washington's foremost contemporary ballet company, is harnessing creative uses of technology to prepare for its New Works 2020 summer season which has been rescheduled to mid-July from its earlier June 18-27 dates. More details will follow later in the month.

For the first time, CDP had been invited to perform at the prestigious Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival in July, but the entire Festival was cancelled on Wednesday. "We are excited that we were recognized by the Jacob's Pillow organizers as a unique and powerful dance company" said Diane Coburn Bruning, CDP Artistic Director. "We carry that excitement into the preparation for our July season and with an abundance of optimism, we look forward to future possibilities at the Jacob's Pillow Festival."

Chamber Dance Project has introduced "Get Closer to the Art-Virtual Chat Series," free Zoom sessions that are taking place at 5 p.m. every Tuesday. Attendees at the sessions will get a behind-the-scenes look as choreographer and dancers and designers talk and show their craft as well as look at period of ballet history in slides and music and video. To receive a link for the Zoom sessions rsvp@chamberdance.org before noon on the Tuesday of the event. Call 202.499.2297 for further information.

The next in this series will feature Bekah Nettekoven Tello, CDP's Costume Designer, on Tuesday April 7 at 5 P.M. She will discuss notable costumes (Night & Day, Chant and Cowboys) in the company's repertoire from the initial concept, construction and then refinement to be ready for the stage. Her presentation will include slides, video clips, and discussion.

On Tuesday, April 14 at 5 P.M. the dancers of Chamber Dance Project and Artistic Director Diane Coburn Bruning will present an informal open rehearsal with music via Zoom. Attendees will experience the process of creating movement and dialogue throughout a rehearsal but uniquely from 7-8 remote locations - not in the usual studio together.

Then on Tuesday, April 21 Artistic Director Diane Coburn Bruning will explore the history of ballet from the Courts to Classicism with a multi-media presentation and dialogue.

On Tuesday, April 28 watch Chris Rogerson, an acclaimed young composer, talk about his powerful and exciting music for Claudia Schreier's world premiere ballet in the July season. Rogerson will talk about his early training and why he was drawn to composing. He will walk the audience through one movement of the ballet's score for string quartet, then deconstruct it compositionally. He will present rehearsal videos of Claudia's work in the studio. He will engage the audience in an on-the-spot composition to reveal a bit of his process in composing.

"Even though we cannot yet perform in public, we want to connect with our audience in a meaningful way to help keep everyone's spirits up. The arts have the power to boost our hearts and minds and that's why we are sharing our passion, creativity and human expression in this unique way," said Diane Coburn Bruning.

At the same time, the lauded dance company is expanding its online auction and extending bidding until April 15. The auction was a substitute for the annual fundraiser, Anchors Away Gala, which was canceled because of virus. This fundraiser includes more than 60 items and experiences, including a Canyon Ranch gift certificate, private golf lessons, 7-night hotel stays in several Caribbean Islands, a landscape architect consultation, a weekend outing to New York City that includes tickets to the Joyce Theatre, dinner and tour at the Cosmos Club for four, four lower bowl tickets to a Capitals game and tickets to the the opera at Kennedy Center. Items will be added each week, and bidders will be alerted if others outbid them. Many items will not have a minimum bid requirement. Connect with the auction at chamberdance.org/auction.

"We hope that the community will support our arts organizations in this challenging time," said Board President, Nan Moring. "Our annual gala that had to be canceled this year contributes 15 percent of our budget and support our season. We are asking our friends and fans to continue to support us through our online auction as well as enjoy our free weekly virtual chats. Grab a glass of wine and join us!"

The award-winning Chamber Dance Project in preparing for its 7th season as Washington's foremost contemporary ballet company. New Works 2020 will mark the company's most ambitious season ever with four premieres bringing together dancers and musicians of the highest caliber.

Award-winning choreographer and Artistic Director Diane Coburn Bruning founded Chamber Dance Project upon her conviction that dance should be a collaboration between dancers and musicians, and that when artists' share the creative process with audiences, it deepens the audience's experience of witnessing a live performance.

Chamber Dance Project's work is a collaboration of outstanding artists and designers creating new works. The company commissions and performs new and contemporary works by outstanding choreographers and composers in collaboration with dancers and musicians (who appear together onstage). In this series, as well as in open rehearsals, they share the creative process. With its Donated Ticket and Bring a Child for Free programs, CDP provides access to those who otherwise not have the opportunity to see live music and dance.

Chamber Dance Project sponsors include Bloomberg Philanthropies, DC Commission on Arts and Humanities, KPMG, The Share Fund and Macy's, among others.

Photo Cut Line: -Chamber Dance Project, Washington's foremost contemporary ballet company, is harnessing creative uses of technology to prepare for its New Works 2020 summer season. This Tuesday, April 7 join a zoom session with Bekah Nettekoven Tello, Costume Designer. This dress was designed by Tello for the coming season.

Photo Credit: Mariah Miranda





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You