Chamber Dance Project Announces June 2022 Season: GRACE, GRANDEUR & GATSBY

Chamber Dance Project, Washington's premier contemporary dance company now in its ninth season, announces its 2022 summer season: Grace, Grandeur & Gatsby. It will open 7:30PM Thursday evening, June 16 at The Harold and Sylvia Greenberg Theatre, a 300-seat theatre located at4200 Wisconsin Avenue, NW Washington DC.

"We are roaring back to the theatre and stage in June and could not be happier to do so with new works in dance and music and, this year, with shadow puppets," said CDP Artistic Director Diane Coburn Bruning. "In welcoming our audiences back -- to the intimacy of the beautiful Greenberg Theatre -- we believe we will give them powerful art once more, up close and personal, in new works by today's artists."

An exhilarating response to one of America's most iconic novels, the world premiere of Gatsby reunites choreographer Diane Coburn Bruning and theater director Matt Torney, creators of 2019's Prufrock. Joining them is renowned puppeteer, Michael Haverty, who is creating a series of shadow puppets projected on screens that include and surround the dancers. This reimagining places Daisy Buchanan at the center of a story in which facades of success mask darker desires.

Known for unconventional and innovative approaches to performing art, CDP's production of Fitzgerald's seductive and dangerous world comes to life from a bold contemporary perspective through shadow puppetry, an original soundscape by James Garver and dynamic dance.

Additionally, the world premiere of Gravity to Grace, by award-winning guest choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evans, eloquently explores themes of yearning, grief, and human connection. This vibrant collection of duets for four dancers is further dramatized through original music by composers Alexsandra Vrebalov and Jlin, and played by CDP's own string quartet.

The 2022 Season also includes repertoire favorites:

Dwellings, choreographed by Chamber Dance Project dancer and choreographer Christian Denice (wo is currently dancing on Broadway in The Little Prince), is an intimate and emotional look at the necessity of connection and trust in times of chaos and uncertainty. It explores the way we cultivate and create sensations of home and security within ourselves and each other. As seen last year at CDP's National Cathedral performance, Dwellings is now making its theatre premiere.

Prufrock , the hit from CDP's 2019 season, navigates the emotional and psychological landscape of T.S. Eliot's masterwork "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock." This highly theatrical work, choreographed by Diane Coburn Bruning in collaboration with director Matt Torney, plays out against the poem's text and an original sound score by James Garver.

Extremely Close, choreographed by acclaimed choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo, is a powerfully poignant and sensual duet set among a sea of white feathers with a moving piano score by Philip Glass.

The full season includes:

Friday, June 17, 8pm

Saturday, June 18, 2pm, followed by a 20-minute onstage workshop for audience members of all ages

Saturday, June 18, 8pm

Sunday, June 19, 7pm

Opening night tickets, at $75 for the performance only and $125 for the performance and cast party afterwards at Surfside, are available only at Chamber Dance Project or 202.499.2297 or by check mailed to 700 12th Street, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005. Friday-Sunday performance tickets are only sold through Greenberg's box office and 202.885.3634.