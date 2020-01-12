Casting Announced For Restoration Stage's VEILS

Restoration Stage is proud to present with "Veils, the Musical" by 2016 Arena Stage Playwright's Arena Fellow Steven A. Butler, Jr.

Much has been written about the men lost in the Civil Rights and Black Lives Matter movements. Unexplored, however are the stories of the women whose lives are affected by these tragedies-the women who wear the "Veils." Nine women and one man portray a variety of roles-from Sybrina Fulton (mother of Trayvon Martin) and Mamie Till (mother of Emmett) to Jacqueline Kennedy and unsung martyr Viola Liuzzo in this powerful play with music that debuted at the Downtown Urban Arts Festival in New York City in May.

"Veils" is produced and directed by Courtney Baker-Oliver ("The Very Last Days of the First Colored Circus" and "Chocolate Covered Ants,") and features Roz White, Desire' Dubose, Jeremy Keith Hunter, and Suli Myrie. Rounding out the extraordinary cast are Andrea Gerald, Corisa Myers, Kandace Foreman , Ayana Reed, Jenna Murphy, and Catrina Brenae.

Executive Producer: Sandra Evers-Manley

Production Stage Manager: Ronald Lee Newman

Lighting Designer: Jerry M. Dale, Jr.

Video and Sound Design: David Lamont Wilson

Musical Direction by Justin Thompson





