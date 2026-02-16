CYT Fredericksburg Will Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL This Season

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

CYT Fredericksburg will present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Spotsylvania High School, with performances scheduled February 21 through March 1. The stage adaptation of the Disney Channel film follows Troy, Gabriella, and the students of East High as they navigate friendships, family, and first love while balancing school and extracurricular activities.

The production is directed by Kelly Hayes, with choreography by Regan Mason Haley and student choreographer Sierra McKinley. Jake Ramirez serves as music director and Karina Negron as stage manager.

“I’m so excited to be directing High School Musical for CYT Fredericksburg! It’s such a beloved show with a huge fan following, and after spending the last few months rehearsing it, I can understand why. Not only are the songs high-energy and very catchy, but the heart and the humor of the story and characters truly make this musical timeless. With high-energy choreography, beautiful harmonies, and the high level of performance that CYT Fredericksburg is known for, everyone is sure to enjoy this performance!” said Hayes.

Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater arts training program for students ages 4–18. Founded in 1980, the organization operates branches nationwide and provides classes during the Fall, Winter, and Spring sessions, along with summer camps.

Performances will be held at Spotsylvania High School, 6975 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania, VA. Showtimes are Saturday, February 21 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, February 22 at 3:00 p.m.; Friday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, February 28 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, March 1 at 3:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.cytfredericksburg.org/.