CAMP Brings its Interactive Family Experience Store to the DC Region Opening Early December at Tysons Corner Center

CAMP, The Family Experience Company, is bringing its beloved shop-and-play retail experience to the DC area ahead of the holiday season with a 10,730 square-foot permanent retail location at Tysons Corner Center, the premier shopping destination in Northern Virginia. CAMP is part toy store, part party venue, part immersive theater space — behind CAMP’s signature Magic Door, a speakeasy-style pivoting wall leads to interactive family experiences that change seasonally.

Starting the first week of December, DC families are invited to join La Familia Madrigal, from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning Encanto, in their highly celebrated experience: Disney Encanto x CAMP, an enchanting and exciting hour-long visit to the Madrigals’ Casita, filled with candlelight, cumbia and magic. Tickets are available today and can be purchased here; families are encouraged to plan ahead.

This 5,000 square foot experience, inspired by the film and created in collaboration with Disney, will transport families into the beloved world of Disney Animation’s Encanto. Families will climb up and around Antonio’s rainforest, spin through Isabela’s flower-filled room, slide down into the Courtyard and more. Live Counselor-led singalongs to the film’s favorite tunes like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” happen throughout the show

“I can’t wait to see the smiles on faces when stepping into our newest CAMP location at the preeminent Tysons Corner. Our CAMP Canteen will be the ultimate holiday gifting destination this holiday season with the best selection of toys and books and so many playable moments for kids to enjoy while grown ups shop!” said Jenica Myszkowski, CAMP’s Co-CEO. “We are bringing the most beloved and memorable show to DC; Encanto x CAMP, which will have families dancing and singing the moment they step through The Magic Door -- it’s going to be truly magical!”

Like all Camp stores, this new location will feature the CAMP ‘Canteen’, 5,000 square feet of permanent retail space filled with toys, clothing, accessories, a slime creation station (“The Schmutz Bar”), a “CAMPitheater” (a performance space for live events), and two party rooms for youngsters' birthdays. The Canteen is also home to the Magic Door that transports families into a themed experience.

“We love the Camp experience, and we know that our guests who come from all over the country and the world to spend time at Tysons Corner Center will adore this singular retail + theater + entertainment concept,” said Doug Healey, Senior Executive Vice President, Leasing, Macerich. “Macerich focuses on bringing exciting, fresh experiences to our top-performing regional town centers, including Tysons Corner Center, and we know that Camp will be huge hit with families here.”

Disney Encanto x CAMP will be in DC for a limited time before moving to another CAMP location near you. For more information visit Click Here and follow @campstores and hashtags: #DisneyEncantoxCAMP.