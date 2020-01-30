Broadway Stars Megan Hilty And Cheyenne Jackson Make Public School Appearance As Part Of The ARTSPEAK

Shugoll Research, a Bethesda, MD based national full service marketing research firm today announced that its 24th season of presenting ArtSpeak! will continue with Broadway stars Megan Hilty and Cheyenne Jackson. They will appear at Watkins Mill High School in Gaithersburg, MD on Feb. 15 at noon. The program is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

ArtSpeak! brings Broadway stars into public schools to excite students about theater and the arts. Past guests have included Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Patti LuPone, Lea Michele, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, Laura Benanti, Stephen Schwartz, the late Marvin Hamlisch and almost 200 more.

Ms. Hilty and Mr. Jackson will appear at ArtSpeak! during their NSO Pops residency at the Kennedy Center. At ArtSpeak! they will sing, talk about their careers, answer questions and sign autographs. The program is intended for students but all are welcome. Ms. Hilty is, perhaps, best known for her starring role on the television series Smash. She also starred on Broadway in Wicked. Mr. Jackson appeared in the cable TV series American Horror Story. Broadway appearances include starring in Xanadu.

Shugoll Research has won numerous national and regional awards for ArtSpeak! including the Washington Post Award for Innovative Leadership in the Theatre Community and the Innovation Award from the Business Committee for the Arts. It has twice been named "One of the Ten Best Businesses Supporting the Arts in America" by Americans for the Arts.





