Ballet Hispánico And The Kennedy Center Announce The Washington, D.C. Premiere Of DOÑA PERÓN

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures, and the Kennedy Center, the National Cultural Center, announce the Washington, D.C. premiere of Doña Perón from November 30 - December 3, 2022, Wed - Sat at 8pm, Sat at 2pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at kennedy-center.org/whats-on/explore-by-genre/dance/2022-2023/ballet-hispanico, by phone with the Advanced Sales Box Office (202-416-8540) or in-person with the Kennedy Center, 2700 F Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Last seen at the Kennedy Center in 2013, Ballet Hispánico returns with internationally renowned choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Doña Perón, set to music by Peter Salem. Doña Perón is the first full evening-length work commissioned by the Company and reclaims the narrative of the iconic Latina figure by a Latina choreographer. The work is an explosive portrait of Eva "Evita" Perón, one of the most recognizable, and controversial, women in Argentinian history. The illegitimate daughter of a prosperous farmer, Evita concealed this shameful past as she rose the ranks from dancehall performer to Argentina's First Lady - all before her untimely death at the age of 33.

Doña Perón brings to light the extremes of power at the forefront of Evita's life. Her work as an activist and advocate for Argentina's women and working class raised skepticism as she indulged in the opulence of a high-class life. A voice for the people, or a deceitful actress? Ochoa explores these diverging legacies and more in this seminal work, marking Ballet Hispánico's move beyond their 50th Anniversary and the continuation of centering the voices of Latinx artists.

"She's not a fairytale character, she's not a literary character," said Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. "She's a real woman, and for me, it's interesting to put her on stage because she's difficult to pinpoint. I want to give female dancers real roles, not always the nice roles. Women are complex and it's nice to show all of these facets. I'm very grateful that I can put this woman, Evita Perón, on stage as a female choreographer."

Ballet Hispánico has been the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy and is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative dance productions, transformative dance training, and enduring community engagement experiences. Tina Ramirez (1929-2022) founded Ballet Hispánico in 1970, at the height of the post-war civil rights movements. From its inception, Ballet Hispánico focused on providing a haven for Black and Brown Latinx youth and families seeking artistic place and cultural sanctuary. By providing the space for Latinx dance and dancers to flourish, Ballet Hispánico uplifted marginalized emerging and working artists, which, combined with the train-ing, authenticity of voice, and power of representation, fueled the organization's roots and trajectory. In 2009, Ballet Hispánico welcomed Eduardo Vilaro as its Artistic Director, ushering in a new era by inserting fresh energy to the company's founding values and leading Ballet Hispánico into an artistically vibrant future. Today, Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters house a School of Dance and state-of-the-art dance studios for its programs and the arts community. From its grassroots origins as a dance school and community-based performing arts troupe, for more than fifty years, Ballet Hispánico has stood as a catalyst for social change. Ballet Hispánico provides the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. Ballet Hispánico has developed a robust public presence across its three main programs: its Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement efforts, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies underrepresented voices in the field. For over fifty years, Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and oppressed. As it looks to the next fifty years and beyond, Ballet Hispánico seeks to empower, and give agency to, the Latinx experience and those individuals within it. For more information, visit www.ballethispanico.org.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is America's living memorial to President John F. Kennedy, attracting millions of visitors each year to more than 2,000 performances, events, and exhibits. With its artistic affiliates, the National Symphony Orchestra and Washington National Opera, the Center is one of the nation's busiest performing arts centers dedicated to providing world-class art, powerful education, and outstanding memorial experiences to the broadest possible constituency. Across all its offerings, the Kennedy Center is committed to increasing accessible, inclusive opportunities for all people to participate in, and learn through the arts, including a variety of specially priced ticket programs for students, seniors, persons with disabilities, and others. On September 7, 2019, the Kennedy Center inaugurated the REACH, its first-ever major expansion. Designed by Steven Holl Associates, the REACH provides visitors with new opportunities to interact and engage with the Center as the nation's premier nexus of arts, learning, and culture. On September 8, 2022, the Kennedy Center unveiled Art and Ideals: President John F. Kennedy, a new 7,500-square foot permanent exhibit exploring Kennedy's presidency and his commitment to the arts. To learn more about the Kennedy Center, please visit kennedy-center.org.