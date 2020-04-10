BWW Video: A Public Service Announcement from DC'S Political Satire Performance Troop The Capitol Steps

On Wednesday, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, ended his second election bid to become President of the United States.

Since he is no longer having to campaign. Broadway World was able to have Mr. Sanders record the following public service announcement as an exclusive to our website.

Stay safe everyone and enjoy a little humor in these troubled times with a little help from DC's very own political satire performance troop known as The Capitol Steps.

Senator Bernie Sanders performed by Brad Van Grack.

Title graphics designed by Erin Teachman/DCP Creative LLC





