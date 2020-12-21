BWW Review: THE SNOW QUEEN at Imagination Stage

Like many of the fairy tales by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, his popular novel The Snow Queen has a dark undertone - representing the struggle between good and evil that two friends Gerda and Kai experience.

In the adaptation by Mike Kenny, written for Imagination Stage and directed by Janet Stanford, founding artistic director of the Bethesda -based children's theater, The Snow Queen is more imperious than truly evil. She imprisons souls more than bodies.

Four actor/narrators bring to life the story of the two long-term friends who attempt to defeat the queen's machinations through courage and wit. As Kai, Charles Franklin IV undergoes the most changes, poignantly. Linda Bard is the distraught and petite Gerda, trying to return her friend to his former emotional state. Jasmine Joy Brooks and Drake Leach add a few comic touches in multiple roles, the former most memorable as the unfeeling monarch.

The Snow Queen is composed of seven stories and an epilogue- based on the original structure of Andersen's book.

Stanford's direction blends a lighthearted tone and serious message, that friendship has greater value than the children's quarrels among themselves.

Ali Mark is the scenic designer of a set that seems to resemble blocks of ice. Alysha DeVries designed modern-day costumes as well as some humorous additions, and Max Doolittle, lighting designer, focuses on the darkness of the story.

Justin Schmitz is both sound designer and composer of the original music. It might be said that the show is light on the latter, at least compared to other Imagination Stage productions.

The Snow Queen is best for children ages 5+.

The filmed professional theater performance is 65 minutes long, requiring a private link and password. The performances continue through February 28, 2021.

Imagination Stage also offers a 25-minute live interactive prequel story, in which kids can join characters from The Snow Queen on Zoom on a pre-show journey that sets the stage for the play.

The prequel performances are designed to be exclusive and interactive; only 12 families are admitted at each.

The theater performance is available to your family for 24 hours after the prequel performance. It's not necessary to watch the full performance in one sitting.

Contact the box office at 301-280-1660; boxoffice@imaginationstage.org. Or, visit the web site: patrons.imaginationstage.org to select a time and date from the dropdown menu to purchase tickets