BWW Review: Shakespeare Theatre Company's MOCK TRIAL puts 'Much Ado' on the Witness Stand

Monday nights are traditionally off-nights for professional actors, so on April 11, the Sidney Harman Theatre was just sitting there, yawning and stretching so to speak. Who knew it would be invaded by a small squadron of lawyers, hell-bent on mayhem, in a full-frontal assault on the integrity of one of Shakespeare's most innocent (if naïve) characters?

Mock Trials based on Shakespeare's plays have become something of an annual rite of passage for the legal elites of our town. And this year was special for a number of reasons-not least being that lawyers, judges and audience could meet live, in person, for the first time in ages.

This year's burning question: "Should Margaret be held liable for Don John's defamation of Hero?"

This year also marked perhaps the final appearance of Justice Stephen G. Breyer as the presiding judge, who along with this colleagues on the bench were called upon to adjudicate the case against Margaret, whose fling with Boraccio in "Much Ado About Nothing" set the stage for Hero's denunciation at the altar, her untimely 'death,' etc. -

(Wait, wait - you've seen the play, haven't you? If not, for heaven's sake stop reading this review, read the play, or better yet watch the Kenneth Branagh movie version, co-starring Sir Kenneth and Emma Thompson).

The defendant could not attend this particular hearing-she'll be appearing on-stage at the Harman Theatre in Simon Godwin's much-anticipated update of "Much Ado," now postponed until STC's 2022-2023 season. But Margaret was ably represented by crack defense lawyer (and, ahem, Second Gentleman) Douglas Emhoff, while the prosecution was executed by another DC legal eagle, Debra Katz.

So, what was it like? First, you must realize that the line between the law and cheap theatrics is routinely crossed, if not erased, every day in your average courtroom. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Emhoff and Katz tried their best to keep a straight face as the judges took turns asking questions of doubtful relevance to the case, in the service of showing off their wit and comedic skills.

"Out of left field" doesn't begin to describe the interrogations Emhoff and Katz had to fend off, with pop-culture references, imitations of Ted Cruz butchering Dr. Seuss-even an old Saturday Night Live favorite, Miss Emily Latella, had a cameo, thanks to the brilliantly shameless performance of Judge Patricia Millett, who routinely brought the house down with questions as ridiculous as they were hilarious (Judge Millett in particular might consider a side career in stand-up, if the antics in her courtroom grow too dull for her tastes).

Some of the questions were rather erudite, truth be known - which is awkward when the audience seems to be in deep need of a belly-laugh-and there were occasional references to stuff that actually, like, mattered legally to the case (the documents, highly formalized and available online, are a huge part of the gag premise). It was even suggested that Kenneth Branagh's movie version was inadmissible as evidence, since there was no indication that Margaret was actually present at Hero's wedding - really? Pshaw....

As for the ultimate verdict-the one audiences will issue-we'll just have to wait until the STC's production of "Much Ado" premieres next season, set in contemporary Washington, D.C., and featuring Beatrice and Benedick as TV news anchors, which should be a real treat.

Running Time: 75 minutes, with time for the judges to adjourn and vote.

