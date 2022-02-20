BWW Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at NextStop Theatre Company

Evan Hoffmann in NextStop Theatre Company's production of Every Brilliant Thing. Photo courtesy of the production.

Content Warning: mentions of self harm/suicide

NextStop Theatre Company's production of Every Brilliant Thing is a moving story that encourages you to think about anything - big or small - that makes you enjoy and appreciate life just a bit more. An impressive one-man show, narrated by Evan Hoffmann, captivated the audience as we journeyed through the life of the narrator. The intimate black box theater, staged in the round, was filled with laughter as well as solemn moments of silence. The perfect balance, resembling the ups and downs of life.

At first glance of this show's description, you may believe you're setting yourself up for a depressing and heartbreaking production. What I learned from this performance is that there are depressing and heartbreaking situations in life, but they're also surrounded by many brilliant things. Throughout the show, I found myself reflecting on the little things that I may have not realized were my brilliant things. This performance taught me that anything can be your brilliant thing - from your favorite color to your wedding day - the options are endless. So yes, Every Brilliant Thing contains moments of sadness, but just like life, it can be viewed through the things that made you happy and kept you going.

One aspect I really enjoyed in this production was how immersive and interactive it was with the audience. When you first sat in your seat, you were approached by the very welcoming Evan Hoffmann who would simply say, "I need your help with something," followed by him handing you a slip of paper with numbers on it. He explains that when he says your number throughout the performance, you read your corresponding prompt out loud. These were your designated brilliant things. By having others in the theater included in the story, it made the experience feel more authentic and inclusive. It reminds you that you are not alone, because we may all run into hardships throughout our lives, but it also shows we all have our own brilliant things to add to the list and others may have the same.

Breaking the fourth wall is something I enjoy in performances, and I feel like this almost went beyond that. It felt as though we were a group of friends, or maybe a support group, sitting and listening to this one person explain how he dealt with his mother's multiple attempts to take her life. Both the reactions and interactions felt very authentic to this being a real life situation. With the audience's participation, it not only draws us into the story more, but it makes the actor put their improv skills to the test. With that, I loved how unscripted Hoffmann made it feel, seamlessly maneuvering between scripted lines and improv as he read the room and interacted with each person he brought into the story. Nothing goes perfectly either when it comes to audience participation, but Hoffmann utilized his talents and wit to intrigue everyone and keep up the energy the story was presenting in each moment. You don't even realize if you fumbled a word or missed your number queue, because your attention was brought back instantaneously to the focus of the story.

I want to emphasize the importance of this story and how Evan Hoffmann told it so beautifully. From the beginning, we recognize that no child should understand what it means when someone close to them, like their mother, attempts to hurt themselves in such an extreme way. Children can't grasp the concept of someone not wanting to live anymore, especially when it is their parent. We all cope in different ways, depending on many different factors - like age. Keeping a list of the things you enjoy in life as a child shows us an innocent outlet the narrator took in such a difficult time. Then as you grow older, the list of ice cream and water fights turns into Spiderman and spaghetti and meatballs, and then it becomes your first date or first kiss. The list doesn't stop; your brilliant things grow not only with your age but also your mentality and life experience. Hoffmann did not tell this story as a rundown of his character's life trauma, but went through those stages of life through his acting choices. The innocent, excited, and confused 7 year old transformed into an angry and frustrated 17 year old effortlessly and went on until the narrator's present self. This skill Hoffmann exhibited made you picture each stage of life with just the bones of a scene, characters, and props. A simple wooden chair transformed into his father's car without a steering wheel in sight. It was truly impressive to see how little you need when you have such a talented actor telling the story.

I strongly encourage you to see this wonderful production and bring your loved ones along with you. We can all learn something about ourselves as well as those around us. Every Brilliant Thing provides a deeper understanding and appreciation for life. Always remember, you are not alone, and those around you want the best for you.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please utilize the resources listed by NextStop Theatre Company:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text MN to 741741

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911

Running time: 70 minutes with no intermission.

Every Brilliant Thing runs through March 13, 2022 at the NextStop Theatre Company located at 269 Sunset Park Drive, Herndon, VA 20170, inside the Sunset Business Park on Spring Street (Sunset Hills Rd). For tickets, click here.

Proof of vaccination and identification are required for viewing of this production.