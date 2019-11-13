BWW Review: AGNES OF GOD at Factory 449

L to R: Felicia Curry, Nanna Ingvarsson, and Zoe Walpole

A gruesome murder. A childlike, innocent nun. A fiercely protective Mother Superior. A skeptical psychiatrist.

These are the elements that set the stage for Factory 449's latest production, Agnes of God. Adapted from John Pielmeier's play with elements from the Oscar-nominated movie, Agnes of God explores faith, loss, morality, love, and truth. Director Rick Hammerly expertly lays a simple, straightforward production that is both open and intimate enough to carry the heavy themes of this character drama.

Following the discovery of an infanticide at a convent, Dr. Martha Livingston (played by the extraordinary Felicia Curry) arrives on a court order to asses the nun, Agnes, to determine whether she is capable of standing trial for the newborn's demise. Martha is immediately faced with a formidable obstacle in the form of the Mother Superior, Miriam Ruth (played by the indomitable Nanna Ingvarsson), whose distrust for Dr. Livingston is almost equal to her protectiveness of Agnes. Throughout the show, the audience is given pieces of the events that led to this investigation, not just at the convent but in Martha's own journey; the show is less a mystery and more of an exploration of the themes that dominate the lives of these three women: questions of faith and miracles, examinations of mental illness and childhood scars, innocence and guilt, and how to truty judge right from wrong.

Felicia Curry as Dr. Martha Livingston in Agnes of God

Curry is phenomenal as Dr. Livingston, guiding the audience through her journey from the start of the assignment to its messy conclusion. Although she is meant to be an objective observer evaluating Agnes, the audience is drawn into her own emotional whirlwind as the case stirs up her past and tugs at her heartstrings. The emotion Curry shows as her character becomes increasingly involved in Agnes' case is stunning to watch - the audience can't help but join her, moving from objective observers themselves to equally invested in the characters' fates.

As Martha's sometimes-ally and sparring partner, Nanna Ingvarsson's Mother Superior is complex, protective, and impressive. Although the audience joins Martha in questioning her motives, it's impossible to deny the care she feels for Agnes even if we doubt her decisions. Truly, the show's finest moments come when Dr. Livingston and the Mother Superior spar, sliding from opponents to allies back to opponents even within the space of a single argument. The power Curry and Ingvarsson bring to the characters is palpable, and it's delightful to see them so evenly and forcefully matched.

At the center of this is Agnes herself. Portrayed with a soft, dreamy manner by Zoe Walpole, Agnes is childlike and sweet. Walpole's high voice and unaffected movements make it impossible to reconcile Agnes with the tragic events, and instantly endears her to the audience. Her surprising insights and ethereal singing (aided by sound designer Kenny Neal) make it clear that there's more to her than we're initially shown, but her agitated and painful revelations are still a shocking contrast to her sweet, drifting demeanor.

Set designer Greg Stevens keeps the stage bare - a triangle marks the parameters of the performance, punctuated by a large cross, a statue of an angel, and a swing, with a chair at each point. The characters pace the space, allowing the minimalistic approach to keep the focus solely on the personalities and philosophies that are the heart of the show. Alison Johnson's costumes are wonderful; Martha's form-fitting, modern outfit and defiant leather jacket is a stunning contrast to the nuns' habits, and the cast makes good use of the habits' storage abilities.

Factory 449's Agnes of God is an emotional, intimate play that speaks to inner struggles. With a sharp script and an exceptional cast, it's an insightful and aching performance that is both enjoyable and heartbreaking to watch.

Factory 449's Agnes of God plays at the Anacostia Arts Center through November 24. Performance time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Information about tickets can be found on the Factor 449 website.

Photos courtesy of DJ Corey Photography.





