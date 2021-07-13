BWW News: Solas Nua is proud to present a rare opportunity to watch Fishamble's Olivier Award-winning SILENT by Pat Kinevane

Pat Kinevane in Fishamble's Silent.

Photo by Maria Falconer.

SILENT is the touching and challenging story of homeless McGoldrig, who once had splendid things. But he has lost it all - including his mind. He now dives into the wonderful wounds of his past through the romantic world of Rudolph Valentino. Dare to laugh at despair and gasp at redemption in this brave, bleak, beautiful production, specially filmed by Fishamble, with support from Culture Ireland, to mark the production's tenth year.

This event is included as a part of Solas Nua's Summer Theatre Membership.

No additional charge is required for Members.

Individual ticket prices for non-members: $15 and can be purchased by clicking here.

WINNER: Outstanding Performer - Visiting Production, Helen Hayes Award 2020

WINNER: Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre, Olivier Award 2016

WINNER: Argus Angel Award, Brighton Festival 2012

WINNER: Fringe First and Herald Angel, Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2011

REVIEWS

'passionate one-man show...Mr. Kinevane interprets Valentino's highly theatrical screen presence to stunning effect...carefully wrought production...[he] doesn't just demand [the audience's] attention, he commands it. And that difference is what makes Mr. Kinevane an artist of the theater.' - Ben Brantley, The New York Times

'a solo tour de force... The Irish actor spellbinds... Culleton and Kinevane forge a high theatricality... This is high-level acting, hand-in-hand with a shrewdly crafted portrait that you'll find hard to shake off.' - The Washington Post