Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS to be Presented at Actors Theatre At The ARTfactory

All My Sons, by legendary playwright Arthur Miller, will return to the stage in an Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory production. The play, originally premiered in 1947, continues to resonate with audiences as it examines the cost of personal decisions and the dark side of the American dream.

Written by one of America's most acclaimed playwrights, All My Sons is set in the aftermath of World War II, and focuses on Joe Keller, a businessman whose actions during the war have tragic consequences. While taking a critical look at the pursuit of success at any cost, the story follows Joe as he tries to justify his decisions. As the past unravels, the play's characters must confront uncomfortable truths about their own morals, sacrifices, and the lies they've lived. The play's theme, which examines the complexities of human choices, the price of ambition, and following the American Dream, is just as relevant today as it was in the post-war era.

Directed by Ahryel Tinker, the production will bring fresh perspective to Miller's classic tale, with a talented cast and innovative staging, the intent is to highlight the emotional and psychological complexity of each character. All My Sons serves as a poignant reminder of the lasting impact of personal and societal decisions.

The cast includes Scott Murphy-Neilson, Kimberly Kemp, Andrew Chi, Raeanna Nicole Larson, Chris Beatley, Eleanore Tapscott, Joshua Mutterperl, Devyn Tinker,Anastasia Hanchak, and Noah Delune.

Performances will be held in the Wind River Theater at the ARTfactory on April 3, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13. Showtimes are 7:30 every day but Sunday at 2 PM. The April 3rd performance is a pay what you can performance and ticket reservations are on a first-come, first serve basis.

