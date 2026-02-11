Arena Stage to Host CHEZ JOEY AFTER HOURS: A ‘40s Jazz Soirée

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arena Stage will present CHEZ JOEY AFTER HOURS: A ‘40s Jazz Soirée, an immersive post-show experience held in collaboration with Chez Joey. The event will take place following the 8 p.m. performance on Friday, February 20 in the Kreeger Theater at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C.

After the performance, Arena Stage’s Grand Lobby will be transformed into a 1940s-style nightclub featuring live jazz, staged performances, and vintage-inspired atmosphere. Admission to the event requires a performance ticket.

The soirée is inspired by the world of Pal Joey, set in Chicago’s nightclub scene during the 1940s. The musical follows Joey Evans, an ambitious singer navigating relationships with a young chorus girl and a wealthy baroness who may be able to finance his career. The Rodgers and Hart score includes “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” “What Is a Man?,” “I Could Write a Book,” “This Can’t Be Love,” and “The Lady Is a Tramp.”

The production is co-directed by Tony Award-winning choreographer Savion Glover and actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn.

CHEZ JOEY AFTER HOURS: A ‘40s Jazz Soirée will be held at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, located at 1101 6th Street SW, Washington, DC.