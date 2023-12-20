36th Annual MLK Jr. Awards Program To Feature Keynote By Jesse Jackson's Son And Godson Of Mlk Jr.

The 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Program will be held Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Casino Live Hotel Ballroom in Hanover, Md. Dignitaries attending will include Maryland Governor Wes Moore, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, Congressman John Sarbanes, County Executive Steuart Pittman, and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. The keynote speaker will be Congressman Jonathan Jackson, the youngest son of Rev. Jesse Jackson and godson to Dr. King. Governor Moore will also provide comments at the event. This inspiring evening is the largest celebration of Dr. King's birthday in Anne Arundel County. A solo gospel performance by Larraine Jones from the Fowler United Methodist Church will be featured. Tickets are $100 per person. All tickets are available for purchase at https://mlkjrmd.org/. or directly from MLK Jr. Committee members. For more information, contact Arlene Jackson at 301-538-6353.

The winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. awards are Midshipman First Class Max Josef Bueno, winner of the Drum Major Award; Joseph Butler, winner of the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center Award; Delegate Bonnie Cullison, winner of the Courageous Leadership Award; Midshipman First Class Kaylah Gillums, winner of the Drum Major Award; Erica Griswold, winner of the Drum Major Award; the Harris Family Foundation Inc., winner of the Coretta Scott King Award; Roslyn Johnson, winner of the Dream Keepers Award; Jared Littmann, winner of the We Share the Dream Award; Governor Wes Moore, winner of the Morris H. Blum Humanitarian Award; Dana Schallheim, winner of the Alan Legum Civil Rights Award; James Spearman, winner of the Peacemaker Award; and Ralph Thomas, winner of the Drum Major Award..

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Program in Anne Arundel County was founded in 1988 by then Alderman Carl Snowden. Designed to pay homage to the memory of Dr. King, the program honors those whose deeds, words, and actions have helped keep Dr. King's legacy alive. The program is a reflection on the best Anne Arundel County has to offer.

Congressman Jackson represents Illinois' First Congressional District. He advocates for improvements in Chicago public schools and raises awareness about juvenile justice issues. Congressman Jackson is committed to promoting policies that advance equality and justice, improving access to quality education and healthcare, and protecting the environment. He serves on the House Committee on Agriculture and on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and is dedicated to working with his colleagues to pass meaningful legislation that will benefit the people of Illinois and the nation.

Larraine Jones will sing during the program. She began her singing career as a child in church and was directing choirs by age 22. Jones has sung with groups locally and nationally, including a group led by gospel recording artist Mandisa, and she was a singer with the gospel band Urban Street Level. Jones has led praise and worship at youth conventions and participated in the gospel television show, Sunday Best.

Morris H. Blum Humanitarian Award

Governor Wes Moore, of Annapolis, is the recipient of the Morris H. Blum Humanitarian Award. Governor Moore is no stranger to civil rights work. He is the first Black Governor in Maryland's history, and he is committed to preserving Black history in the state. He dramatically increased funding for the African American Heritage Preservation Program. Governor Moore was instrumental in the Robin Hood Foundation, for which he served as CEO for four years. During his tenure, the Robin Hood Foundation distributed more than $600 million to support families in need.

Drum Major Award

Midshipman First Class Max Josef Bueno, of Middlebury, Conn., is the recipient of the Drum Major Award. Bueno is president of the largest and most impactful community outreach organization on campus, the Midshipmen Action Group (MAG). One of many examples of Bueno's support of MAG is his work relaunching in-person programs for local youth in public schools post-COVID-19. Bueno and his team support the largest all-volunteer program sanctioned by the Anne Arundel County Public School system, Mids for Kids. On the MLK Day to Serve 2023, Bueno was among the leaders who worked alongside Governor Moore and his staff to prepare donations for local youth and military veterans. This academic year, Bueno led a MAG event, the USNA/MAG 9/11 Remembrance Day. During the ceremony, Bueno shared his personal story of family loss on September 11th, 2001. Most recently, under Bueno's MAG leadership, Naval Academy students donated more than three truckloads of food to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

We Share the Dream Award

Jared Littmann, of Annapolis, is the recipient of the We Share the Dream Award. Littmann was the Ward 5 Alderman for Annapolis from 2013-17, serving as chair of the Environmental Matters Committee and as a member of the Housing and Human Welfare Committee. As Alderman, Littmann was known for his leadership on key legislation to protect the environment, prevent overcrowding in schools, and provide additional access for Annapolis city services to minority communities. He is also well known in the community for his efforts to hire marginalized community members to work at his local hardware store. Since his time on the City Council, Littmann has continued his public service on the Caucus of African American Leaders as a committee member of the Sponsorship Subcommittee; the Trial Board of Anne Arundel County (part of the Police Accountability Board); the Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Resiliency Authority as director and treasurer; and the City of Annapolis as chair of the Ward Boundary and Redistricting Task Force.

Wiley H. Bates Legacy Award

Retired Lt. Col. Joseph Butler, U.S. Army, of Annapolis, is the recipient of the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Award. Butler graduated from Morgan State College and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in 1968. He had two rewarding careers: first, as an officer in the Army, and second, as a mathematics teacher and administrator in Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS). During retirement, Butler has devoted hours to volunteer work and community service. He helped prepared income taxes for senior citizens with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program and served as president, membership chairperson, and mentor for cadets with the Morgan State University ROTC Alumni Chapter. Butler is the longest serving board member and treasurer for his alma mater, the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center. He has been recognized with some of our nation's highest military honors, including a Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal.

Courageous Leadership Award

Delegate Bonnie Cullison, of Silver Spring, is the recipient of the Courageous Leadership Award. Cullison is serving her fourth term representing District 19, Montgomery County, in the Maryland House of Delegates. She sits on the Health and Government Operations committee, where she serves as vice chair and is the chair of the Insurance and Pharmaceuticals subcommittee. In this role, she is responsible for shepherding policy related to the regulation of insurance carriers and prescription drug purchasing processes and consumer costs. She focuses her personal sponsorship of legislation on providing greater access to all health care, which includes programs that constrain health care cost increases, policies that expand health safety nets to all residents, and policies that allow for health care practitioners to practice at the top of their scope and standards. Cullison had a full career as a special educator and education union leader before becoming a politician.

Drum Major Award

Midshipman First Class Kaylah Gillums, of Arlington, Va., is the recipient of the Drum Major Award. Gillums has volunteered for four years with the Midshipman Black Studies Club and the MAG. On the MLK Day to Serve 2023, Gillums was among the Midshipman Black Studies Club leaders who worked alongside Governor Moore and his staff to prepare donations for local youth and military veterans. To recognize Black History Month in 2023, Gillums and her peers organized and attended an event at the Maryland State House to learn about the history of African Americans in Maryland. Gillums mentored and tutored local youth in Anne Arundel County as part of Mids for Kids. Additionally, throughout her tenure at the USNA, she volunteered as a mentor at the Annapolis Boys and Girls Club and at Gigi's Playhouse, a center for local neighbors with intellectual disabilities. She also volunteered to assist veterans experiencing homelessness and is an avid volunteer for the Maryland Special Olympics.

Drum Major Award

Erica Griswold, of Annapolis, is the recipient of the Drum Major Award. Griswold is the first Black Register of Wills in Anne Arundel County. She focuses on ensuring all Anne Arundel County residents, particularly families in marginalized communities, have full access to the resources within the Office of the Register of Wills. While in this position, Griswold has developed best practices and implemented new strategies, such as creating an Outreach and Education Division. She is a member of several grassroots organizations and has received numerous awards for her outstanding community work, including the Fannie Lou Hamer Award from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Recognition Award from the Maryland State Bar Association Estate and Trust Law's DEI Committee. Griswold was selected for this award by the prestigious National Coalition of 100 Black Women.

Coretta Scott King Award

The Harris Family Foundation Inc., formerly known as the Jet Set Social Club Inc., is the recipient of the Coretta Scott King Award. The foundation, located in Pasadena, was established in March 1976 to support local churches, little league sports, and other local clubs. The first annual crab feast was held in the family's backyard on the third Sunday of July 1976 and was a tradition that continued until 2018. In 2005, the Foundation established the Benjamin and Suzanne Harris Scholarship Fund at the premier of “Who Shot Uncle Benny,” a play showcased at the Arena Players in Baltimore. The scholarship helps local students reach academic and career goals. With the help of supporters, the Harris Family Foundation has awarded more than $100,000 to recipients. With continued support, the foundation provides scholarships and supports community events.

The Harris Family Foundation members include the following: Barbara Hill, president; Leroy Hill Jr., vice president; Joyce Dozier, chaplain; Frank Chambers Jr., treasurer; Beverly Brown, assistant treasurer; Rosalind Hill-Kane, secretary; Francine Chambers-Diggs, assistant secretary; Saundra Harris, sergeant-at-arms; Kimberley Harris, ambassador of good will; Stacey Harris, ambassador of good will; Jacqueline Harris-Harrell, executive member; and the following members: Betsy Dotson, Edward Chase, Joyce Cheese, Levi Dozier, Michael Dozier, Marylyn Harrell, Karen Harris, Stanley Harris, and Leroy Hill III.

Dream Keepers Award

Roslyn Johnson, of Baltimore, is the recipient of the Dream Keepers Award. Johnson has worked for years on civil rights initiatives in Annapolis, including the historic Stanton Center Capital Improvements plan and the famous Carrs and Elktonia Beaches revival. The Carrs and Elktonia Beaches historically catered to African American patrons during segregation, and hosted music legends such as Tina Turner, Chuck Berry, and Duke Ellington. The Stanton Community Center originally served as the first African American school in Annapolis before becoming a local community center. Currently, Johnson is the director of Recreation and Parks for the City of Annapolis. She is a member of the Ethnic Minority Society of National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the Maryland Recreation and Parks Association, and the National Forum of Black Public Administrators. Locally, Johnson is the president for Maryland Recreation and Parks Association. She is the current chair of the Parks and Recreation Magazine's Advisory Board and frequent author of articles in the magazine, and also a member of the NRPA Advocacy Committee.

Alan Legum Civil Rights Award

Dana Schallheim, of Severna Park, is the recipient of the Alan Legum Civil Rights Award. Schallheim was elected to represent Councilmanic District 5 on the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County. She is an advocate for all students: She supported the passage of Drake Smith's Board of Education resolution stating that Black Lives Matter in the wake of George Floyd's murder, helped reform policies around bullying and bias, championed new AACPS policy protecting LGTBQ+ students, and voted in favor of removing a known racist's name from a middle school. Schallheim is a frequent volunteer in AACPS schools. She currently serves on the Board's Policy and Equity committees and is chair of the scholarship committee.

Peacemaker Award

James Spearman, Jr., of Annapolis, is the recipient of the Peacemaker Award. Spearman is a retired Sergeant with the Annapolis City Police Department. The most rewarding moment in his 33-year career was serving as a Hot Spot Team Leader in the Eastport Community under the Office of Crime Control and Prevention under then-Governor Parris Glendening. While serving in this capacity, Spearman learned the importance of building public trust and relationships in the community. He ultimately enrolled in the Pioneering Class of the Neighborhood Leadership Academy and received the “Best of the Best Class of 2000” award, part of Leadership Anne Arundel's Flagship Program. Spearman's work in the community earned him accolades from the Governor's office, the Annapolis Mayor's office, and the Annapolis City Council. After retirement, Spearman began volunteering in the Annapolis Community. He currently mentors youth through Brandon's Coalition for Success and the Be Present Program. Spearman is a member of the Caucus of African American Leaders' Public Safety and Intelligence Committee and serves on the Charting Careers Advisory Council.

Drum Major Award

Ralph Thomas, of Annapolis (Browns Woods), is the recipient of the Drum Major Award. Thomas promotes voting and voter registration as chairman of the Anne Arundel County Branch of the NAACP's Voter Registration Campaign. Under his leadership, the local NAACP's team partners with various organizations and travels throughout the county to high schools and community and church events to register eligible voters. Thomas also trains citizens to become Voter Registration Volunteers and drives voters to the polls on Election Day. He is the treasurer of Rising Sun Lodge #46, the Anne Arundel County Branch of the NAACP; a member of the Annapolis Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance Men's Ministry; and a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Eta Eta Lambda Chapter.

The Annapolis-based Martin Luther King Jr. Committee Inc., founded in 1988, hosts two major events each year: The first is the annual Fannie Lou Hamer Reception in October honoring woman of different racial backgrounds who have made contributions to the community. The second event is the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Dinner held in January to honor those local citizens whose leadership in civil rights has helped keep Dr. King's legacy alive. The proceeds from these events are being used to pay off the debt incurred by building the Civil Rights Foot Soldiers Memorial.

The MLK Jr. Committee has successfully placed four memorials to the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. and in honor of civil and human rights activists in Anne Arundel County, funded by private donations. A bronze statue of King was erected at the Anne Arundel Community College in 2006 after the Committee raised more than $250,000. In 2011, the Committee dedicated a plaque and garden tribute to Dr. King's wife, Coretta Scott King, at Sojourner Douglass College in Edgewater, Md. In 2013, the Committee erected a monument in Annapolis to the Civil Rights Foot Soldiers who marched in the famous 1963 “I have a dream” civil rights march on Washington. In 2021, the Committee was the lead sponsor for the “Guardians of the First Amendment” memorial that honors the five lives lost at The Capital newspaper during a 2018 mass shooting that was the largest killing of journalists in U.S. history. For more information, write to MLK Jr. Committee, PO Box 371, Annapolis MD 21404; call 443-871-5656; or visit www.MLKJr.org.