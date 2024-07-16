Weston Theater Company to Present PIPPIN This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Weston Theater Company takes audiences on a magical quest for the meaning of life in PIPPIN, playing at Weston’s Walker Farm Theater from July 24 - Aug 17.

Unleash your imagination and join the company as they journey the world over to become extraordinary, stopping along the way in military glory, revolutionary fervor, and romantic bliss. With unforgettable songs such as "Corner of the Sky" and "Morning Glow" and amazing dance numbers, this classic musical will have you snapping your fingers and tapping your feet to its infectious score. PIPPIN reminds us that sometimes, simple joys are the most magical.

The show is directed by Weston's own Executive Artistic Director, Susanna Gellert, whose previous Weston directing credits include SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN (2023), HAIR (2022), RING OF FIRE (2021), and THE FANTASTICKS (2019). Prior to leading Weston, Gellert was Associate Producer and Director of the Studio at New York’s acclaimed Theatre for a New Audience, producing award-winning productions of Thornton Wilder’s THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's AN OCTOROON.

Says Gellert, "I am so excited to bring PIPPIN, a classic of the modern musical era, to life in Walker Farm. It’s a heartfelt, enchanting story with a magical blend of music and dance, adventure and passion, comedy and drama, all brought together through a timeless story of one person’s desire to live a life of purpose. Our incredible team of actors, designers, and theater makers have embraced the heart and soul of this much-loved musical, infusing it with new energy that will make our imaginations soar."

Gellert considers Walker Farm the perfect stage for this musical, saying "It has been especially gratifying to bring PIPPIN to life in the Lyman Orton Theater at Walker Farm. The intimacy of the space has given us the opportunity to embrace one of the musical’s most central messages: that, sometimes, the extraordinary really is just within reach."

Michael Cassara, CSA (with over 500 film and theater credits) casts the show. Weston welcomes Rixey Terry (Regional credits include: JOSEPH […] DREAMCOAT , BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, and 42nd STREET, among others) to the stage as Pippin. Young Company alum Tomias Robinson (At Weston: HAIR, SHREK: THE MUSICAL) returns as The Leading Player, and David Bonanno (over 50 Weston productions, with other credits including the original Broadway company of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, the Chicago companies of RAGTIME, and the National Tour of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE, among others) returns as Charlemagne. Spencer Dean (Regional credits include: CHESS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, and SINGIN' IN THE RAIN) makes his Weston debut as Lewis, as does Courtney Arango (Pre-Broadway: BOOP: THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL, National Tour: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50th ANNIVERSARY TOUR, Most recent: A CHORUS LINE, among other credits) as Fastrada. With an extra special drumroll, Weston announces the return of its matriarch Barbara Lloyd as Berthe, whose many Weston performances over the years include OKLAHOMA, THE GLASS MENAGERIE, and the WTC's 1987 production of PIPPIN, where she also played the role of Berthe. Jessie Lawyer (at Weston: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, other fave credits including THE GOODBYE GIRL Off-Broadway, and WEST SIDE STORY) returns to Weston as the Dance Captain, and Alia Munsch (Off-Broadway: SPANDEX: THE MUSICAL. Regional, International, and National Tours: MOTOWN THE MUSICAL, and INTO THE WOODS, among others) makes her Weston debut as Catherine. Rising Maple Street School 6th grader, Liv Scott (with experience at Little Yellow House Studio, American Dance Training Camp, Dorset Players, and performances for communities across Southern VT) and rising Maple Street School 5th grader, Brooklyn Pergament (active member of the Dorset Players, winner of Favorite Youth Role for the 23-24 season, with other credits including THE TORTOISE AND THE HARE and A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS among others) make their Weston debuts doubling in the role of Thea. Weston's 2024 Young Company composes the ensemble, fresh off their tour of JUNIE B. JONES: THE MUSICAL.

Returning to Weston for this production are Music Director Larry Pressgrove (most recently at Weston: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, with other Broadway credits including the Tony-nominated [TITLE OF SHOW], and DISASTER!) and Jeremy Yaddaw (THE LIGHTNING THIEF: PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL (drum book originator), 35MM, and THE DISAPPEARING MAN is the Music Coordinator. Felicity Stiverson (with Broadway and National Tour performing credits, and choreo credits including THE FAIRY QUEEN, THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN, ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD) returns to Weston to choreograph the show's legendary numbers. Weston alum Frank J. Oliva (recent work including world premieres and new productions with Ars Nova, Geva Theatre, and The Shed, among other theatres) is the Set Designer, and Jessica Crawford returns (THE FAIRY QUEEN, NOVEMBER, and LORDES, among others) as Costume Designer. Seasoned Weston creative Scott Zielinski (credits include hundreds of productions of theater, dance, and opera throughout the world) returns as Light Designer and Charles Coes (COMEDY OF ERRORS, BEAUTIFUL LADY, GOLDEN SHIELD) joins the creative team as Sound Designer.

Discounts are available for Vermont residents. Tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288.

Following PIPPIN, escape to the Appalachian mountains in THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL, and question the fabric of reality in THE WOMAN IN BLACK.



Comments