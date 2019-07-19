Weston Playhouse to Hold Memorial Service for Malcolm Ewen

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company will hold a memorial service for Malcolm Ewen on Sunday, August 4th at 7:30 pm at the Weston Playhouse, 12 Park Street, in Weston.

The company will bid a fond farewell to Ewen, who succumbed to complications caused by cancer on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 64. He retired last year after 30 years leading the theatre company with partners Tim Fort and Steve Stettler.

Mr. Fort and Mr. Stettler wrote, "Mal was our partner, our brother, and our soulmate for more than four decades. Although his career included Broadway and London's National Theatre, he was never happier than when creating theatre with the Weston family which he helped to nurture. His love of life and theatre was the essence of the Weston experience and remains an example for all of us."

The public is welcome to attend the celebration of his life. Seating is limited. Please let us know if you intend to come by filling out this form. For more information, call the Weston Playhouse box office at 802-824-5288.





