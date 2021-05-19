Weston Playhouse Theatre Company To Receive Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support their 2021 New Works Program.

"As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts has announced funding that will help arts organizations such as Weston Playhouse Theatre Company reengage fully with partners and audiences," said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. "Although the arts have sustained many during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure."

Over the past decade, Weston has developed a nationally recognized New Works Program grounded in the belief that the author's voice is central to shaping conversations locally and nationally. The 2021 New Works Program includes the Weston-Ghostlight New Musical Award, the Fall Artist Retreat, and ongoing commission projects.

"We are committed to deepening ties with theatrical writers and creators, supporting new play and musical development, and bringing a diverse range of artistic voices to our beautiful corner of Vermont," says Weston's Executive Artistic Director, Susanna Gellert. "This award from the NEA is a huge support for our work, and an important recognition of the value of Weston's New Works Program."

Weston's project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding. For more information on the projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theatre and high impact events; enrich the theatre-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theatre through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at westonplayhouse.org.