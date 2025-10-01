Vermont Repertory Theatre Launches Third Season With THE WILLISTON ONE ACTS

The festival runs 15-18th Oct at the Rep, Williston, offering audiences an eclectic mix of comedy, poignancy, and theatrical surprise.
Vermont Repertory Theatre will launch its third season with The Williston One Acts, an evening of short plays directed by local talent and performed by a dynamic ensemble of Vermont actors. The festival runs 15-18th Oct at the Rep, Williston, offering audiences an eclectic mix of comedy, poignancy, and theatrical surprise.
Founded in 2023, Vermont Rep has quickly become a fixture in the state's cultural landscape, known for its innovative programming and commitment to both classic and contemporary works. The Williston One Acts exemplifies this spirit, packing three distinct stories into one unforgettable evening.
"This season is about celebrating community, creativity, and the joy of live performance," says Artistic Director Michael Fidler. "The One Acts are the perfect way to open our third season-they're fresh, exciting, and offer a great way to give new directors an opportunity to show what they can do."
Performances run Wed 15th through Sat 18th October at 7pm.
