Vermont Repertory Theatre Launches Third Season With THE WILLISTON ONE ACTS

Vermont Repertory Theatre will launch its third season with The Williston One Acts, an evening of short plays directed by local talent and performed by a dynamic ensemble of Vermont actors. The festival runs 15-18th Oct at the Rep, Williston, offering audiences an eclectic mix of comedy, poignancy, and theatrical surprise.

Founded in 2023, Vermont Rep has quickly become a fixture in the state's cultural landscape, known for its innovative programming and commitment to both classic and contemporary works. The Williston One Acts exemplifies this spirit, packing three distinct stories into one unforgettable evening.

The lineup includes:

"Graceland" by Ellen Byron, directed by Kelly Kendall

Two Elvis fans meet outside Graceland in the days before the King's estate opens to the public. What begins as a quirky encounter quickly unfolds into a heartfelt exploration of dreams, rivalry, and unexpected kinship. "The 9 Worst Breakups of All Time" by Ian McWethy, directed by Keely Agan

A fast-paced, laugh-out-loud romp through disastrous romances, from the prehistoric era to modern times. Witty, sharp, and wildly entertaining, this play keeps audiences in stitches. "The Monkey's Paw" by W.W. Jacobs, adapted by Louis N. Parker, directed by Christopher Ziter

A chilling classic of supernatural suspense, this one-act warns of the dangers of temptation and fate as a mysterious talisman grants three wishes-with horrifying consequences.

"This season is about celebrating community, creativity, and the joy of live performance," says Artistic Director Michael Fidler. "The One Acts are the perfect way to open our third season-they're fresh, exciting, and offer a great way to give new directors an opportunity to show what they can do."

Performances run Wed 15th through Sat 18th October at 7pm.