Vergennes Opera House Announces 2021-2022 Season and COVID Safety Protocols

The all-volunteer Board of Directors of the Vergennes Opera House has announced their upcoming 2021-2022 season with a full slate of performances beginning this fall.

"Putting together this season was particularly sweet," said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. "We miss seeing our neighbors and friends and we certainly miss live performances on the opera house stage!"

Season Lineup:

· September 19 - The Vermont Magical Mystery Tour, aka The Ladies' Rally

· October 9 - The Unknown Blues Band, with special guests

· October 29 and 30 - Scarefest, three films over two days, with a dance party featuring DJ Fatty B and a costume contest. Produced by the Vergennes Recreation Department and the Vergennes Partnership to support the outdoor pavilion project.

· November 6 - Downtown Bob Stannard and Those Dangerous Bluesmen - Bob's career finale show!

· December 10 - Broadway Direct - a fan favorite, in its 16th year.

· January 29 - Rusty DeWees comedian, musician and storyteller

· February 12 - LC Jazz free community concert

The all-volunteer group took the "COVID time" while the theater could not hold live events to make improvements in the theater which included floor fixes, a deep spring cleaning and the purchase and installation of new theatrical lighting. They also took the time to update their website and to produce five half hour videos featuring local talent, under the "Broadway Direct" theme.

"Like many businesses over the past year, we took advantage of the quiet time to make improvements to the theater and find creative ways to continue to entertain our community," said Smart. "Luckily we didn't have to look very far to find help and talent...both of which are in abundance here. Nor did we need to look far to find financial support, as every single sponsor renewed their commitment to the organization."

Sponsors for the 2021-2022 season are Ed & Beverly Biello, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Mike & Lynn Donnelly, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, Connie & Bill Houston, Jackman Fuels, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors & Builders, Susan & Geoff Nelson, Ned & Lauren Pike, Philip & Roberta Puschel, RPM: Restoration & Performance Motorcars, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, Schaefer Family, Vergennes Animal Hospital, and In Memory of Garry Simpson.

Though the theater will open this season, the organizers have put in place some safety protocols.

"Though we have a robust, pride-filled and hard-fought high vaccine rate, there are still people in our community who are not vaccinated," said Smart. "These are the people we need to protect, regardless of their reasons for being unvaccinated and it is for them that we have put additional safety protocols in place."

· Limit audience capacity to 50% which is 150 people for each event.

· Require all unvaccinated people to wear masks.

· Ask vaccinated people to provide proof of vaccination at check-in.

· Encourage everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks.

· Placement of five hand sanitizing towers throughout the facility.

· Aa complete and deep VOH cleaning and sanitizing before and immediately after each event.

· Require that ALL performers be vaccinated.

Protocols and audience capacity may change depending on guidance from the Vermont Department of Health.

For tickets and more information, visit the Vergennes Opera House website or call 802.877.6737.