Town Hall Theater Will Host Grand Opening Celebration

The official opening of Town Hall Theater’s (THT) new wing and the launch of the new Maloney Public Performance Plaza will take place next month. The two-day festival features tours and headliner musicians: Mihali of Twiddle and famed jazz icon Rodney Marsalis. Plus, food trucks, magic, face painting, stunt comedy, fire, drumming, barbecue, a James Beard-nominated chef, surprises, and fun for all ages.

“Thanks to a groundswell of state and local support, Town Hall Theater has more than doubled its footprint and mission-driven impact. Our official opening in June is the culmination of an $8.5 million dollar capital campaign, which will reap cultural rewards and bring positive, regional economic impact for generations to come,” said Lisa Mitchell, THT’s Executive & Artistic Director.

On Friday, June 27 from 5-8pm, festivities begin with a party on the new Maloney Public Performance Plaza. At 5pm, the electrifying opening features a rock and roll string quartet on the top of Town Hall Theater’s steps. From 6-7:30pm, headliner Mihali, of the rock outfit Twiddle, will play reggae-infused music. The Vermont-based singer, songwriter, guitarist, and Twiddle co-founder has played to sold-out crowds at major venues, such as Madison Square Garden. At this opening event in Middlebury, Mihali will be the first to play Town Hall Theater’s new Tilly Stage, and launch THT’s new weekly, free Summer Sounds Concert Series. The evening will culminate with Cirque de Fuego’s fire troupe and Samulnori drumming. Barbecue from Pratt’s and James Beard-nominated A Taste of Abyssinia Ethiopian and Eritrean cuisine will vend throughout the event. Friday’s performances are FREE and open to all.

Saturday, June 28th marks THT’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony, starting at 1pm, followed by tours of the new wing and featuring performances of all kinds. Following brief remarks and song, THT will present The Real McCoy Show on the Maloney Plaza, the Bill Vitek Jazz Trio in the Anderson Studio, Tom Verner’s Magic Show in the Seligmann Center for Learning Engagement (CLE). Plus, attendees will also enjoy an interactive scavenger hunt, costume photo booth pop-up, chocolate tasting, LuLu ice cream, face painting, and more!

The grand finale of the weekend’s festivities is the boundary-breaking Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass ensemble at 7:30pm on Saturday, June 28. Born on the streets of New Orleans and led by acclaimed trumpet player Rodney Marsalis (from the legendary jazz dynasty), this veritable "dream team" delivers an unforgettable musical finale that will have you up and dancing in the aisles—from Bach to Bernstein, Renaissance dances, and Earth, Wind & Fire. The ensemble doesn’t just sit and play—they embody their pieces with movement, humor, and wild tales. This fitting finale to THT’s grand opening celebration will conclude with complimentary post-concert prosecco and desserts for all attendees.



“We are thrilled to celebrate with everyone and showcase how THT’s expanded center opens a new world of possibilities. This is a dream made true, thanks to the generous support and exceptional teamwork of many. Come ring in this exciting new chapter with us!” said Mitchell.

