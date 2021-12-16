The Flynn Hosts A Virtual Movement For Parkinson's Interactive Performance, December 19

On Sunday, December 19 at 4 pm, the Flynn will host a special presentation by the dancers in the Movement for Parkinson's and Wellness class. Everyone is welcome to attend this "Informance"-a combination performance and informative workshop-which includes an interactive look at some of the techniques that the students regularly use, as well as a performance of a piece they have been working on throughout the fall semester.

This free hour-long event will take place over Zoom. The show will begin with a 20-minute class and the audience is invited to participate. Then, the students will show a phrase they have recently been working on together, titled Spare Time, followed by two improvisation structures. The event closes with a Q&A with teaching artist Sara McMahon as well as the members of the Movement for Parkinson's class.

Find out more and register to attend at flynnvt.org.

"The dancers have done an amazing job adapting since the start of the pandemic, honing their performance and collaboration skills while overcoming physical challenges and the switch to virtual classes," said Sara McMahon, teaching artist for Movement for Parkinson's and Wellness. "Isolation is a big factor for individuals with Parkinson's, but the students have maintained the sense of togetherness and community that is such an important part of this class. This semester, we have really focused on co-creation and pushing the boundaries of the square screen to feel like we are really next to each other and collaborating. We're excited to show everyone what we have been working on, and share these techniques with you."

The year-round Movement for Parkinson's class is led by certified Dance for PD teacher Sara McMahon, who has been recognized by the Mark Morris Dance Group and Brooklyn Parkinson Group. Movement for Parkinson's taps into the body's intelligence, creating new neural pathways, strengthening movement patterns, increasing range of motion, and stimulating social interaction. The class is built around improvisation, stacking movements to create phrases, and call and response. This class is specifically designed for people who wish to continue moving dynamically despite movement challenges.

The Informance also features a wonderful experience of live soundscapes provided by Harry Grabenstein, Susan Hall, Fran Stoddard, and Gary Martin, all former members of the Burlington Taiko group. In addition to the music they have provided for the regular class sessions, they have also created a soundscape for the presentation of the piece Spare Time. The premiere of this updated piece in collaboration with newly composed music will be presented at the December 19 Informance.

Find out more and register to attend this event at flynnvt.org. A Zoom link will be sent via email on the day of the event to everyone who has registered.