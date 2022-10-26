TIM JENNINGS: 50 YEARS OF STORYTELLING Comes to Lost Nation Theater Next Month
Performances are Friday and Saturday, November 18 & 19.
Tim Jennings is Back! Vermont's "legendary," "irresistible," "captivating" folk storyteller returns to LNT with a new and deeply personal program of old & new tales, music, and musings & reflections on his long career as "Vermont's Leading Talespinner."
Special musical guests, including guitarist Grant Orenstein, will pop in to join Tim!
Gather round and be transported! This is an evening not to be missed. Lost Nation Theater's cozy theater provides the perfect setting to appreciate Jennings!
Covid Safety Protocols: Currently, Masks are a Must and adherence to other covid-safety protocols are required for all in person seating (regardless of age). Seating may be slightly reduced to allow for more patron spacing. LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification "Synexis" System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible. (Audience/Staff mask, but performers do not.)
October 26, 2022
