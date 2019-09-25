Plan Your Perfect Winter Holiday In Stowe

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center announces an incredible entertainment line-up for the 2019 Winter Holiday Week of December 21st - 28th! You'll find something perfect for everyone in your family!

Kicking off the Holiday Week is the world-renowned jazzman John Pizzarelli's centennial celebration of Nat King Cole, John Pizzarelli Trio "For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole" on Saturday, December 21, 7pm. For his third career tribute album, Grammy-nominated John Pizzarelli deftly steps back into Nat King Cole's evocative, historic songbook. While plenty of jazz greats have influenced his work, Cole has been Pizzarelli's hero and foundation for over 25 years. Accompanying John on guitar and vocals and playing tunes worthy of the 1940s pop/jazz icon is Konrad Paszkudzki on piano, and Mike Karnon on bass. Don't miss this one!

Jump into winter with Warren Miller's newest film, Timeless, presented by Volkswagen, on Sunday, December 22nd at 7pm. After seven decades of celebrating skiing and snowboarding, Warren Miller Entertainment can confirm that the joys of winter are eternal. Take in jaw-dropping thrills from the slopes of the Rockies to the rooftops of the Alps alongside all-star athletes, including Vermont native Jim Ryan. It's more than a ski and snowboard film, it's an experience. All moviegoers will receive cool swag.

On Monday, December 23 at 3pm, the holiday classic, The Nutcracker - Bolshoi Ballet in HD Film, dances onto our theater screen. The Nutcracker invites audiences of all ages on a magical journey, through a world of adventure as Marie's Nutcracker doll magically transforms into a prince, complete with dancing snowflakes and dolls that have come to life, accompanied by Tchaikovsky's beloved score. Presented by The Bolshoi Ballet, an internationally renowned classical ballet company, founded in 1776, and based at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia.

On Thursday, December 26 at 2pm, MET in HD: Madama Butterfly, come and enjoy one of the best-loved operas of all times. Anthony Minghella's vividly cinematic staging returns to cinemas, featuring soprano Hui He in the devastating title role. Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts one of opera's most beautiful and heartbreaking scores, with a cast that also includes tenor Piero Pretti as Pinkerton, baritone Paulo Szot as Sharpless, and mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong as Suzuki.

On Friday, December 27 at 7pm, watch a celebration of ski and snowboard culture with Teton Gravity Research: Winterland. Today's mountain athletes can only stand as tall as those who came before, the legends of the past who followed their own path and passion. This story of adventure is far from over, as a new crop of modern-day pioneers are eager to etch their names in the annals of history. The technology and style might evolve, but the rush, excitement, and pure fun remain eternal, bonding past, present, and future riders. The film will follow these individuals as they leave their own mark on fabled locations.

Treat yourself on Saturday, December 28th at 7pm to one of the finest achievements of western music, Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D minor! Feel the energy as the Green Mountain Mahler Festival orchestra and chorus with conductor Daniel Bruce and four amazing VT vocal soloists, bring this dramatic music to life in a festive holiday concert. Founded in 2002, the Green Mountain Mahler Festival provides opportunities for VT Musicians and enthusiasts to experience the works of great Romantic composers and bring this music to you to enjoy!

