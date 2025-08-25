Photos: Middlebury Acting Company's of PARENT ON BOARD at Town Hall Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An original sketch-comedy revue, Parent on Board, will be born in Middlebury and make its tour of Vermont in September. In a collaboration between Middlebury Acting Company and Interact Creative, a talented team of actor/writer/improvisors are developing original sketches and songs based on the wildly challenging yet wondrously wonderful world of parenting.

Kai Fukuda is the music director while Andrew Ritter directs a powerhouse comedic ensemble that includes Julia DiFerdinando, Vanessa Dunleavy, Alex Hudson, Jory Raphael, Amy Halpin Riley, Andrew Ritter, Eric Reid-St. John, and MacArthur Stine. The ensemble is immersed in a one-month process utilizing improvisation and writing to create material for the show.

Director Andrew Ritter is drawing from 20 years of working at The Second City in Chicago, where he is a former director, teacher, and performer. While there he also created, directed, and performed in the long running family improv show The Greatest Story Never Told. He moved to Vermont in 2020 and has directed and performed with Middlebury Acting Company, most recently playing nine characters in The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey. Andrew is a member of SAG, a graduate of Middlebury College, and the Artistic Director of Interact Creative.

Parent on Board opens at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury, VT on Thursday, September 18 at 7:30pm and continues its four-performance Middlebury run Friday, September 19 at 7:30pm and Saturday, September 20th at 4pm and 8pm. The bar will be available during performances. Cabaret table seating is $44, riser seating is $33, balcony seating is $17, and a Generous Ticket is $55 (all fees included).

The following weekend, Parent on Board will travel to Burlington for three performances at the Off Center for the Dramatic Arts on Friday, September 26 at 8pm and Saturday, September 27 at 6:30pm and 9pm.

For tickets and information about the Town Hall Theater performances from September 18-20, call the box office at (802) 388- 9222 or go to townhalltheater.org.