Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of Rob Mermin's ACT 39 at Haybarn Theater

The World Premiere of Rob Mermin's play "Act 39" is just one month away, and a first-look rehearsal photo of co-stars J.T. Turner as Rob and Donny Osman as Bill has been released.

Pushcart Productions presents the World Premiere of Rob Mermin's original play, "Act 39," June 22 - July 2, 2023, at Haybarn Theater in Plainfield, VT. Tickets are available now at Click Here; suggested donation is $20. Advance ticketing is recommended; pay-as-you-can admission may be available at door 30 minutes prior to each show.

What do you do when your best friend, dying of cancer, asks you to help end his life? "Act 39," written by Circus Smirkus founder Rob Mermin, is the true story of what happened when Rob's friend decided to use Vermont's medical aid in dying law, known as Act 39. It is a soulful, humor-filled story of friendship, and exposes the vulnerability of the human spirit when facing mortality head-on.

"Act 39" is directed by Monica Callan, and stars Donny Osman, J.T. Turner, Maren Langdon Spillane and Dominic Spillane. This timely play will run June 22 - July 2, 2023 in the Haybarn Theater at Goddard College, Plainfield, VT. Talk-backs, including Patient Choices Vermont representatives, will follow the June 23, 25 and July 2 performances. Supported in part by Vermont Humanities Council, Across Roads Center for the Arts, Plainfield Arts, Goddard College, and Patient Choices Vermont www.PatientChoices.org.

FB event: https://www.facebook.com/events/770555744700024

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/act-39-an-original-play-by-rob-mermin

About the Playwright:

Rob Mermin of Montpelier is the founder of Vermont's Circus Smirkus. He ran off to join the circus world in 1969 and toured with circuses throughout Europe, Scandinavia, and the former Soviet Union, after training in the art of mime with life-long mentor Marcel Marceau. Rob's awards include Copenhagen's World Star-Time Gold Clown; The Bessie Award; Russia's Best Director Prize at The International Festival on the Black Sea; The Lund Center's It Takes a Village Award; the Vermont Arts Council Award of Merit, and the 2008 Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts. www.RobMermin.com .

About the Production Team:

Producer and a lead actor is Donny Osman, of Plainfield. Donny founded The Two Penny Circus, played a leadership role in founding Circus Smirkus, was the Director of Vermont's Governor's Institute on the Arts for more than two decades, and served three terms in the Legislature as a State Representative. Associate Producer and co-star J.T. Turner of Morgan is an award-winning member of AEA/SAG/AFTRA. Rounding out the cast are Northfield's Maren Langdon Spillane and Dominic Spillane, founder of Theater Engine. Monica Callan of Waterbury Center, also a member of AEA/SAG/AFTRA, and Co-Founder and Director of the Grange Hall Cultural Center and MOXIE Productions, will direct the show. Professional theater technician Cavan Meese of Glover, who has worked with Phish, Bread and Puppet Theater, and many other national performing companies, will design the set and lighting. There will be an original music score and soundscape composed by Burlington artist/musician Johnnie Day Durand, graphic design by Sterling Hill Productions, and publicity by Marci Diamond.