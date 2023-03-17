Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD at The Shelburne Players

This talented cast will put on six family-friendly, side-splitting shows, including four evening performances and two matinees.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Huzzah, huzzah! The Shelburne Players are presenting their 40th show, "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood," taking the stage at Shelburne Town Center from March 17th to 25th.

Get a first look at photos below!

Featuring fifteen actors from Shelburne, Ferrisburgh, Vergennes, Hinesburg, South Burlington and Burlington, this talented cast will put on six family-friendly, side-splitting shows, including four evening performances and two matinees.

"It sure is hard to be humble when you're a swashbuckling, egocentric super-hero. But our gallant guy-in-green tries his best as he swaggers through The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood, a frantically funny, Monty Pythonesque retelling of the classic.

"This time around, the legendary legend, in his never-ending quest to aid the needy, encounters a lovely damsel-in-distress (oddly obsessed with skin conditions); an ever-scheming sheriff who would rather bowl a strike than hit a bull's-eye; a gold-hoarding, bad-guy monarch wannabe; and a good-natured "Town's Gal" who manages to make their way into every scene, whether they belong there or not.

"Combine them with an expandable band of spoon-wielding Merry Men (and/or Women) whose collective IQs equal six, and you've got an irreverent jaunt through Sherwood Forest you won't soon forget!" ~ Dramatists Play Service

This production is directed by Su Reid-St. John, and produced by Jill Silvia. Returning actors include Shelburne's Alex Nalbach (Robin Hood), Karlie Kauffeld (Town's Gal) and Katie Pierson, as well as South Burlington's Kimberly Rockwood (Lady in Waiting), and Burlington's Nathalie Mathieu-Bolh, all of whom also appeared in The Shelburne Players' fall production of Almost, Maine.

Newer to our stage are Shelburne's Kendra Culley (Lady Marian), Ferrisburgh's Finn Yarbrough (Prince John) and South Burlington's Mike Mahaffie (Sheriff of Nottingham). They are joined by John Montgomery of Vergennes, Xander Patterson and Bianca Scherr of Hinesburg, and Chris Acosta, Tiki Archambeau, Clarity Phillips and Maggie York of Burlington.

"The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood" joins a long list of past Shelburne Players productions, most recently "Almost, Maine," "It's a Wonderful Life - Radio Play" and "She Kills Monsters - Virtual Realms."

The Shelburne Players, founded in 1971 is committed to producing high-quality, entertaining, accessible theatre for all. It produces two shows per year, in the spring and the fall. Comprised entirely of volunteers, its mission is provide affordable, quality theatrical experiences to all!

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.shelburneplayers.com/.

The Cast

Alex Nalbach

Finn Yarbrough with Chris Acosta, Katie Pierson and Clarity Phillips

Kendra Culley

Alex Nalbach (right) with John Montgomery, Nathalie Mathieu-Bolh, Maggie York, Tiki Archambeau, Bianca Scherr, and Xander Patters

Karlie Kauffeld and Alex Nalbach

Mike Mahaffie & Alex Nalbach with Tiki Archambeau and John Montgomery

Kimberly Rockwood with Alex Nalbach and Kendra Culley

Karlie Kauffeld and Alex Nalbach

Finn Yarbrough with Clarity Phillips, Katie Pierson and Chris Acosta, and Kimberly Rockwood

Alex Nalbach and Kendra Culley

Karlie Kauffeld, Maggie York, John Montgomery, Xander Patterson, Alex Nalbach, Nathalie Mathieu-Bolh, Bianca Scherr and Tiki Archambeau




